GALVESTON
In an attempt to bring the community together and ring in the new year, local skateboarder Leyyizon Lemons organized and hosted the inaugural Romano Christmas Skate Bash at the Jonathon M. Romano Skate Park in Galveston.
The skate park has been one of the only places in Galveston for skaters of all skill levels to work on their tricks and practice together. Lemons and William “Boog” Cram, the owner of Ohana Surf & Skate, wanted to foster that community again.
“We wanted to plan a free gathering to bring everyone back to the park “ Cram said. “It has been hard getting everyone together and this was our way to help people get involved again.”
Dozens of skaters from as far as Houston were greeted with clears skies and lovely weather on New Years Day. Many came to the park to participate in the casual street and bowl skateboarding competitions.
Street skateboarding involves the use of smaller, urban obstacles like stairs and handrails, whereas bowl skateboarding allows the competitor to use the bowl in the park for faster and larger tricks.
Each competition consisted of three runs with three opportunities in each run. If a skater fell off their board, they were given two more chances to perform their tricks.
In the end, local skaters Nick Frias and Ryan Lee won the street and bowl competitions, respectively, while Austin Quiroga won best trick.
Skaters not interested in the competitions had ample time to free skate with others before and after. Lemons also brought speakers for music and food for anyone in attendance.
The event ended with all the skaters gliding into the bowl for a massive jam session, or free skate.
Cram has watched the Jonathon M. Romano Skate Park age since it was built 10 years ago and has helped mentor many young skaters that have found a home at the park, including Lemons.
“It feels like we’re passing the torch to the younger generation,” Cram said. “We want the kids using the park to also have a vested interest in keeping the park going.”
Cram has a meeting request with the Galveston Parks and Recreation and hopes to start a maintenance program for the park along with some of the avid skaters.
