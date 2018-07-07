For the first time, Sea Star Base Galveston will have an opportunity to host the William I. Koch International Sea Scout Cup, starting today.
Competitors have a chance to compete for the Koch Cup or the Kiwi Cup. Since being established in 2002, a two-person team winner is determined every two years.
This competition will have 64 participants. The United States will have 44 participants representing the United States while 20 other participants will represent nine other countries. The nine countries include, Australia (two competitors), Brazil (two), Denmark (two), Finland (two), Hong Kong (four), Ireland (two), New Zealand (two), Poland (two) and South Africa (two).
“The best part, probably the unique part, of this is it is a sailing regatta, but it is also a scouting event,” said Mike Philbrook, chairman of the William I. Koch International Sea Scout Cup.
The competition also has 46 males and 18 females between the ages of 15 and 20, and the average age is 17. Additionally, two teams are siblings. This competition brings some familiarity as 11 competitors have competed in previous Koch Cups.
“So we got sea scouts from throughout the world who are going to be beating and a lot of the better parts is what takes place off the water with the exchange of with the international and the cultures and that type of thing,” Philbrook said.
The event has two different fleets: Fleet ALPHA and Fleet BRAVO. Philbrook said the fleets are randomly selected. The practice day is where the competitors get familiar with the water. During the qualifiers, races will be held, and the top eight in each fleet will compete for the Koch Cup, and the other eight in each fleet will compete for the Kiwi Cup.
“They usually alternate fleets,” Philbrook said. “The Koch fleet will go out and do four races. They’ll come in. The Kiwi fleet will go out and do four races, come in and rotate them throughout the day. It’s a combination of whatever races we can get in in two days.”
The original National Sea Scout Sailing Championship started in the 1930s but stopped during World War II. Years later, the sea scouts asked Bill Koch if he was interested in reviving the championship. The sea scouts granted Koch’s request that the regatta could be open to competitors from around the world and the championship was born when Koch founded this biennial event in 2002.
“The base of the Koch Cup is engraved with the winners of the Koch Cup and the Kiwi,” Philbrook said. “The Koch Cup is on display at the national office of the Boy Scouts of America.”
The competition will be held from today to Friday. Today, the participants will arrive, and, on Monday, they will have practice races and on Tuesday, will begin the fleet qualifiers race. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Koch Cup and Kiwi Cup races will be underway to determine a winner before everyone leaves Friday.
