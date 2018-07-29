COLLEGE STATION
Team Galveston’s Carley and Gabby Singleton were golden girls two more times Sunday.
After winning the girls’ 14-and-under doubles on Saturday, the Singletons returned to the Texas A&M University courts to also win respective state singles titles at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas.
Carley Singleton claimed the girls’ 12s championship, and moments later, Gabby Singleton was doing likewise in the girls’ 14s.
The tournament victories gave Team Galveston eight gold medals for the weekend, including the four won just by the Singletons.
Gabby Singleton had to win her event at the expense of teammate Sofia Grasso, winning the all-Team Galveston final in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
At one point, Gabby Singleton trailed 4-2, but ran off nine unanswered games en route to the win.
“It’s always hard playing Sofia because she gets everything back,” Gabby Singleton said. “She keeps me on my toes.”
Gabby Singleton advanced to the championship round in dramatic fashion, needing three sets to finally put away Pharr’s Fatima Avalos in the semifinals, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.
The third-set super-tiebreaker see-sawed to an 8-8 deadlock before Singleton was able to win the last two points, both on long rallies.
“I just tried to make her hit one more ball,” Singleton said of her semifinal victory.
Meantime, in the other semifinal, Grasso also won a tiebreaker to deny Geraldine Rodea 7-6 (7-4), 6-0.
As for Carley Singleton, she had an easier day at the office, beating McAllen’s Dania Casas in the final, 6-1, 6-2.
“I played aggressive and consistent today,” Carley Singleton said afterward. “That’s pretty awesome winning two state championships. It was definitely a good confidence builder for me.”
Over in the boys’ singles, Team Galveston’s Bryce Rosales and Tyreese Washington both suffered heartbreaking third-set losses in their semifinals.
Rosales first dropped a 2-6, 6-2, 10-7 decision to Pharr’s Jeremiah Cavazos. But in the third-place match, Rosales held on to beat Edinburg’s Joshua Gonzales, 6-2, 2-6, 11-9, to win a bronze medal.
Washington also lost in three sets, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 to Edinburg’s Sergio Salinas in the semis, then dropped another nailbiter to Kingville’s Angel Rios in the third-place match, 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (7-1), 10-6.
Racking up a consolation medal in the boys’ 14s singles was Team Galveston’s Porter Devane.
Devane lost in the opening round to Mission’s Antonio Leal, the eventual state champion, 6-2, 6-4, then won five rounds in the consolation bracket, including a 6-4, 6-1 finals victory over Edinburg’s Raul Ramirez.
Beforehand, Devane defeated Pharr’s Jaime Villarreal 6-3, 2-6, 10-5; Team Galveston’s Vincent Catanzaro in the quarterfinals, 6-1, 6-1; and Webster’s Humza Latheef in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-1.
Team Galveston’s Anthony Catanzaro lost in the boys’ 16s singles consolation semifinals to Mission’s David Martinez, 6-1, 6-2, after earlier beating Pharr’s Emmanuel Ramirez 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
In the girls’ 14s singles consolation final, Team Galveston’s Lauren Burns lost to Edinburg’s Carolina Ochoa, 6-1, 6-2, advancing with a semifinal win over Mission’s Alondra Gonzalez.
The match of the tournament was turned in by Team Galveston’s 9-year-old Noah Catanzaro, as he battled players from a higher age bracket in the boys’ 12s singles.
Catanzaro eventually lost a three-set marathon in the consolation semifinals to McAllen’s Nathaniel Walborg 6-7 (7-4), 7-5, 11-9.
Along with the eight gold medals, Team Galveston, members of the city of Galveston Parks & Recreation Department’s free summer junior tennis program, also won three silver and six bronze for a total of 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.