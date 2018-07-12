GALVESTON
The 2018 William I. Koch International Sea Scout Cup wrapped up it’s five-day competition Thursday at Sea Star Base Galveston.
It was the first time Sea Star Base Galveston hosted the competition.
The competition has taken place every two years with racers competing for the Koch Cup and the Kiwi Cup, with a two-person team winner being awarded the top prize.
This year’s winners in the Koch Cup were Max Katz-Christy and Thomas Craciun from the United States, who finished with a score of 38. The lowest point total goes to the winner.
Team Finland took second place, led by Filip Blomquist and Oscar Norstrom who finished three points behind first. Andrew Vandling and Issac Barkley of the United States finished third with a score of 46.
In the Kiwi Cup, it was another U.S. duo that came in front with Robert Gustke and Andrew York both finishing in first with a score of 19. Chun Yip Cheung and Tin Fung Chu of Hong Kong were right behind in second with 29 and Devan Garland and Chevonne Mare of South Africa took third place with 40 points.
Mike Philbrook, chairman of the William I. Koch International Sea Scout Cup, said it was an honor to have this year’s event in Galveston.
“Having the event here at the Galveston Sea Base was great,” Philbrook said. “We had great facilities and everything. We were able to accomplish everything.”
The competition had 64 participants, and the United States had 44 of the 64 participants. The other 20 participants came from nine different countries including Australia, Brazil, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Poland and South Africa.
The competition’s origins date back to the 1930s before it was forced to stop during World War II. The event would make its return in 2002. The next competition will take place in 2020.
