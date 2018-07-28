COLLEGE STATION
Three Team Galveston doubles teams walked away with gold medals in opening-day action of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games of Texas state tennis tournament at Texas A&M University on Saturday.
First, Carley and Gabby Singleton teamed up to win the girls’ 14-and-under final.
Then, in an all-Team Galveston championship match in the 12s mixed doubles, Emery Devane and Luke Leimer defeated fellow islanders Analiese Rosales and Noah Catanzaro 8-3.
Later in the evening, Sofia Grasso and Porter Devane were easy 8-1 winners over Alamo’s Nathan Perales and Cindy Villasana in the 14s mixed doubles final.
“I wouldn’t have wanted to win it with anybody else,” elder sister Gabby Singleton said after the two siblings rallied past Edinburg’s Isabella Macias and Carolina Ochoa. “We really do like each other and get along well.”
The look-alike Singletons actually fell behind early 2-0 but stormed back for a 7-5 lead before Macias and Ochoa pulled to within 7-6.
Then after trailing the next game 15-40, the Singletons answered with three straight points to claim their state title.
“That was cool,” Carley Singleton said.
The Singletons also stayed alive in their respective singles events, with both advancing to 8 a.m. matchups today.
Carley Singleton plays for the 12s championship when she takes on McAllen’s Dania Casas, a 7-5, 7-6 (7-3) semifinal survivor against Team Galveston’s Analiese Rosales.
In her semifinal, Carley Singleton outlasted Donna’s Zoe Arambula 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 10-5.
As for her big sister, Gabby Singleton also held on for dear life in grueling 100-plus temperatures, recording a 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 comeback in the 14s quarterfinals against Ochoa.
Next up for Gabby Singleton will be Pharr’s Fatima Avalos in the semifinals with the possibility of playing Grasso in the championship match.
Grasso received a default win against Mission’s Alondra Gonzalez in her quarterfinal and will play Geraldine Rodea, a 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 10-7 winner over Team Galveston’s Lauren Burns, in the other 8 a.m. semifinal.
In boys’ singles, Team Galveston’s Tyreese Washington and Bryce Rosales both advanced to today’s semifinals in their respective draws.
Washington, competing in the 18s age division, eased past Mission’s Sebastian Galvan 6-4, 6-3, then outlasted Edinburg’s Garret Govea in the quarterfinals, 3-6, 6-3, 10-7.
“I’m playing really well,” Washington said. “I’m playing at a high level, and hopefully tomorrow I can continue this high level.”
Washington faces Edinburg’s Sergio Salinas at 12:30 p.m.
Nearby, in the 16s age bracket, Rosales won both matches in straight sets, he beat San Juan’s Carlos Pena 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 and Pharr’s Javier Ramirez in the quarterfinals, 6-4, 6-0.
“I’ve never played this well before, I think because I was relaxed,” Rosales said after beating Ramirez. “I felt real comfortable out there. I was in a zone. I was focused.
“Playing on the (A&M George P. Mitchell Tennis Center) stadium courts and seeing my mom up in the stands was amazing.”
Rosales will take on Pharr’s Jeremiah Cavazos at 10:30 a.m.
Earlier, Perales and Villasana had advanced to the 14s mixed doubles championship round with an 8-2 semifinal victory over Team Galveston’s Burns and Vincent Catanzaro, the eventual third-place bronze medalists.
Also placing third was Team Galveston’s Anthony Catanzaro and Bryce Rosales in the boys’ 16s doubles.
Catanzaro and Rosales lost in the semifinals to San Juan’s A.J. Cantu and Edinburg’s Ian Cruz 8-4.
