GALVESTON
Houston’s Hailey Maldonado and Lael Martinez teamed up to win the sixth annual “Toys for a Claus” Tennis Tournament on Saturday.
Maldonado/Martinez, seeded No. 1, defeated Galveston’s No. 2-seeded Claire Jobe/Bryan Han in the championship match, 8-2.
“It’s always fun doing this tournament, it being Christmas time,” director Mitchell Moreno said, noting the one-day event held at Menard Park’s Scoggins-Stiglich Tennis Courts raised more than 40 toys for the Ronald McDonald House of Galveston.
Maldonado/Martinez needed three wins in all to capture the title, opening with an 8-5 quarterfinal squeaker over Galveston’s Cornel Jordan/Moreno before easing past Galveston’s Analiese Rosales/Thuc Ngo, the No. 4 seeds, in the semifinal, 8-1.
Jobe/Han, meanwhile, debuted with an 8-0 shutout of Galveston’s Eliana Johnston/William Johnston in the quarterfinals, then outlasted Fort Worth’s Abby Brammer/Justin Brammer in the semifinals, 9-7.
The Brammers, first-round upset winners over Galveston’s No. 3-seeded Sofia Grasso/Luke Leimer, 8-5, rebounded to claim third place, downing Rosales/Ngo by an 8-3 count.
Eventually Jordan/Moreno won the consolation championship, slipping past Grasso/Leimer in that final, 9-7.
Earlier, in the semifinals, Jordan/Moreno beat Galveston’s Kelsey Moreno/Bo Leyva, 8-2, while Grasso/Leimer were 8-4 victors over the Johnstons, who finished seventh overall.
In the ninth-place match, the mother-son tandem of Galveston’s Amy Landry/Jack Landry defeated Fort Worth’s sister-brother duo of Kate Brammer/Parker Brammer, 8-4.
“The Ronald McDonald House has a special meaning to me because of my late Aunt Susie’s (Antonelli) involvement, so donating to the House is a great way to kick off the holidays,” Moreno said, indicating toy donations still can be made throughout the week by dropping them off at Travel Counselors, Inc., 2528 Ball St., in Galveston.
“I thought the tournament was a blast,” he added. “It was great seeing everyone who came out were all having a good time.”
Moreno thanked Racquet Pro in Clear Lake City and the City of Galveston Parks and Recreation Department for assisting with the tournament’s success.
