HITCHCOCK
Another Galveston County Fair and Rodeo Summer Series is in the books, as the 19th annual event that offers rodeo activities for local youngsters and gives back to the community wrapped up its season Thursday night at the fairgrounds at Jack Brooks Park.
Roughly 120 children ranging in age from 3 to 18 participated in the Summer Series, which ran every Thursday starting June 14, according to committee member Roland Buchanan.
“It’s turned into a pretty big event,” Buchanan said.
At its peak, the Summer Series attracted about 190 participants, and Buchanan said that this year’s numbers were down due to locals still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey wrought on the area less than a year ago.
“It’s not as big a crowd as we used to have, but I think it’ll pick back up,” Buchanan said.
The Summer Series features around 10 events at the fairgrounds’ two covered arenas. The most popular are the events involving the youngest contestants, such as the ribbon and goat tie, Buchanan said.
Roy J. Wollam Elementary student Bethany Yeates participated in the ribbon and goat tie — during which children try to remove a ribbon from a goat’s tail in the fastest time — and she rode her horse during the Summer Series. Yeates, 7, was particularly excited for the ribbon and goat tie because it featured a mud pit, and she also enjoyed some of the other perks that the rodeo offers for youngsters.
“I get to stay up late and enjoy being with my friends,” Yeates said.
With the events being conducted simultaneously, the Summer Series can be difficult to organize, but committee members and other volunteers manage to control the chaos, Buchanan said.
“It kind of looks like it’s mass confusion, but it all works, and we have a really good time with it,” Buchanan said.
For volunteer Mark Sewell, the county rodeo is a family tradition. His grandfather was a former committee chairman, he himself participated as a child, and now his 5-year-old daughter Raelyn is involved.
“I learned from my own experiences that I’m just going to let her try it and see if she likes it,” Sewell said. “I’m not going to force her in it.”
The Summer Series and the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo, in general, look to give back to the community when the opportunity arises. All the proceeds from last week’s event were donated to the MD Anderson Cancer Center, and youth participants who are county residents can earn scholarships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.