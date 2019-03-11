Galveston Island’s spring fog broke just in time for the Galveston Rugby Football Club’s match against The Woodlands Rugby Football Club on Saturday. Proving equally aggressive and defensive, the Galveston Rugby Football Club let almost nothing past them, winning the match 76 to 5.
The club’s last match of the season will be March 23 against the Houston United Rugby Team.
