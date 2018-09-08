The Texas Southern Tigers got off to a slow start against the Texas State Bobcats dooming them to a 36-20 loss.
Before the game started, the Tigers starting quarterback Glen Cuiellette was taken out of the game due to concussion protocol. Tigers backup quarterback Jay Christophe filled in for Cuiellette.
The Tigers’ defense held strong throughout the first half forcing the Bobcats to kick three field goals. The Bobcats did get into the end zone right before the half to give them a 16-0 lead.
The Tigers were down by as much as 26 points in the game.
The Tigers got their first points of the game on a deep pass from quarterback Christophe to Tren’Davion Dickson for a 75-yard touchdown.
The Tigers began to make a comeback early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had a 75-yard scoring drive. The long drive was capped off by a touchdown pass from Christophe to Dickson for their second touchdown of the game. It was also Dickson’s third touchdown of the season in the Tigers first two games.
The Bobcats’ offense wouldn’t go away as they answered right back with a touchdown of their own. The Bobcats found the end zone from one-yard out after a huge catch by T.J Graham for 32-yards.
The Tigers had no problem gashing the Bobcats’ defense on another drive. Christophe connected with Dickson for a 49-yard gain. Two plays later, Christophe connected with Chris Long on a rollout pass for a 16-yard touchdown.
Tigers’ quarterback Christophe was 21 for 40 with 315 yards passing and three touchdowns. Tigers’ wide receiver Dickson had a career night with seven receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
The Tigers are on the road next week against conference opponent Alcorn State.
