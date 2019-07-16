Santa Fe’s Bryson Armbrester has been watching his father, Keith Armbrester, compete in organized armwrestling contests for as long as he can remember.
By age 5, Bryson Armbrester was competing himself, and now at age 14, he will head to the World Armwrestling Championships like his father did two years ago.
“He’s been doing it since I was small, so I guess I’m just kind of following in his footsteps,” Bryson Armbrester said.
Bryson Armbrester qualified for the world championships with a strong performance at nationals in Anaheim, California, competing in the 50-kilogram (about 110 pounds) weight class and 13- to 15-year-old age group. Bryson Armbrester will be one of just two representatives from the United States in that particular division at the world championships.
“The people that I armwrestled were a lot better than at other tournaments, and there were a lot more bigger names there, too,” Bryson Armbrester said. “So, I was pretty nervous.”
Bryson Armbrester said his performance at nationals showed him he was better at the sport than he thought he was, and he even caught the attention of a veteran official.
“The head referee at nationals pulled him to the side after his first match and told him that if he sticks with it, he’ll be a stud because he won so fast and so convincingly,” Keith Armbrester said. “And the head referee has been refereeing tournaments for 30-plus years. He’s reffed really big-name guys in the armwrestling world, so he knows talent when he sees it.”
Keith Armbrester began competing in the sport 12 years ago after a coworker challenged him to give it a try. A former high school athlete, Keith Armbrester said he quickly took a liking to participating in armwrestling tournaments, as it became a way scratch his competitive itch, to stay in good shape and to travel.
In the summer of 2017, Keith Armbrester, competing at nationals in the 70-kilogram (about 154 pounds) weight class, qualified for the World Armwrestling Championships, which that year were held in Budapest, Hungary.
Keith Armbrester once again competed at nationals this year but did not qualify for worlds. Although, he did finish high enough to be on standby as an alternate should the qualifying team be unable to compete.
Held this year in Constanta, Romania, the trip to compete for a world title will Bryson Armbrester’s first time to travel outside of the United States.
Teams are scheduled to arrive in Constanta on Oct. 26. Bryson Armbrester will weigh in the morning of Oct. 28, and the junior level competition is scheduled for Oct. 29-30.
“The level of talent going from the local tournaments to nationals is extreme, and then going from nationals to the world stage is another level,” Keith Armbrester said. “So, just seeing the amount of talent is neat to see, and plus you get to go to a whole other country.”
Bryson Armbrester said his ultimate goal in the sport is to be a world champion, and with armwrestling rumored to be in the mix for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic Games, he could set his sights on possibly being an Olympian, as well.
“I told him that if he sticks with it, by the time 2028 gets here, he’ll be 23 years old; he’ll be right in his prime,” Keith said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.