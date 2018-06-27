ORLANDO
Goals from forward Kealia Ohai and midfielder Sofia Huerta gave Houston a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against the Orlando Pride at Orlando City Stadium.
Ohai equalized for Houston in the 80th minute with a cross near the left touchline that sailed inside the top corner of the far post for her third goal of the season. The forward then won a penalty kick three minutes later after dribbling into the box and forcing a handball with a cross intended for the far post. Huerta converted the penalty kick for her fifth goal of the season.
Pride defender Shelina Zadorsky found Alex Morgan unmarked at the back post in the 22nd minute for the first goal of the game. The assistant referee raised his flag to call for offside as the play developed, but after further conversation with the match official, the goal stood.
Morgan had the first scoring opportunity of the game in the 12th minute after she won a penalty kick. The USWNT forward failed to convert the penalty kick after her effort bounced off the bottom corner of the left post.
Two minutes later, Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell got the better of a one-on-one dual against Morgan when she saved her shot from inside the six-yard box at the near post. Campbell was called into action again in the 19th minute as she challenged Pride forward Kristen Edmonds inside the box and got a foot to her shot at the near post, sending it wide of the goal.
Huerta had a foot in two of Houston’s best opportunities of the first half. The USWNT midfielder dribbled into the box late in the half and created space for a shot, but her effort was saved by Pride keeper Ashlyn Harris at the near post.
Minutes later, defender Taylor Comeau found Huerta inside the box, but her first touch led the ball to Harris for the save.
The Dash will return to BBVA Compass Stadium on July 11 to host the Pride for 70s Night.
