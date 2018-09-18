Two weeks ago, the first football games of the season brought out old rivalries and excited Galveston County for the fall ahead. Texas and high school football have been synonymous for decades. Although the sport itself creates excitement and fosters competition in the county, football would not be what it is without the marching band.
At La Marque High School, 30 students keep the energy high and perform at football games. Although one of the smaller bands in Galveston County, their sound does not match their size.
Director of Bands Daniel Quintana said he’s ready to put La Marque’s band on the map.
Quintana has been La Marque’s head instructor since La Marque Independent School District merged with Texas City Independent School District in 2016.
“This was not the band you see now,” Quintana said. “We have grown and only improved in the past three years.”
Quintana along with the Tim Briones, assistant band director at La Marque High School and directors from La Marque Middle School, have taken the marching band in a new direction by starting from the bottom up.
La Marque band directors have started to teach members beginning with sixth grade, Quintana said.
“We are teaching the same principles from high school and focusing it on younger students, Quintana said. “We are working for a bigger cause, growth.”
Also on the teaching team are Andy Hedrick, band director, and Lynne Springer assistant band director at La Marque Middle School.
By giving students knowledge early and working as a team, the directors have seen individual improvement and more talent in freshman classes, they said.
In the past three years, seven La Marque have students have made it into All-Region Band. Quintana’s goal is to double that number this year.
In the past two decades, La Marque’s band has not received a perfect score from the annual University Interscholastic League, UIL, competition. Quintana wants to change that as well.
“Our goals are to always put La Marque on the map,” Quintana said. “It takes work, but I communicate the goals to the students and will push them to do well.”
Many students have found a deep bond in the group of friends they have made through marching band.
“We feel at home,” junior Lonnie Griggs Jr. said. “I feel at home.”
Griggs is La Marque’s drum major this year. The drum major has a responsibility of leading the band and keeping everyone in sync.
“I was very surprised when I was selected as drum major,” Griggs said. “I’m ready to put the work in and I hope everyone else is too.”
With two years of high school left, Griggs plans to keep improving on his skills and be ready to participate in band and other fine arts in college.
Although many students do not continue music after high school, Quintana knows their experience in band will help them in their lives.
“It’s always great to see students use what they have learned in four years and expose themselves to the world,” Quintana said.
Regardless of future goals, learning how to play music will never leave them, Quintana said.
“Music helps in any route a student could choose,” Quintana said. “Band teaches them discipline, time management, responsibility and will be something that sticks with them forever.”
Quintana was pleased with La Marque’s halftime performance at Clash of the Causeway against Ball High last Friday.
“The band is introducing many new things this year, including electronics and staging,” Quintana said. “The students have been working very hard and we’re looking forward to showcasing the rest of our 2018-2019 marching show.”
