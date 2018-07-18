The sixth annual Ohana Surf & Skate surf dog competition is expanding from a one-day event to a two-day event.
Surf Gidget the Pug and her owner, Alecia Nelson, are making another appearance at the competition. Surf Gidget is coming back earlier this year to help owners teach their dogs how to surf.
“We were fortunate to have her last year, so we have invited her back,” Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said.
The cost is $20 for “Learn to Surf Dog Safely” with Surf Gidget. Space is limited, so call 409-763-2700 to reserve a spot. All proceeds will go directly to the Galveston Island Humane Society.
“How to put a dog little bit more so at ease, take them through the process, acclimating them to a little bit more of the salt water beach front conditions versus maybe only being at the pool at home,” Ohana Surf & Skate’s owner William “Boog” Cram said.
Later in the evening, the Galveston Island Humane Society and Ohana Surf & Skate are having a Surf Dog PreParty. Vodka for Dog People, which is a part of Tito’s Vodka, will present the sponsor party at Smooth Tony’s. This event is only open to sponsors. However, if a surf dog and its owner entered into the surf dog competition, it will cost them a $10 entry fee. Once again, all proceeds will go directly to the humane society.
After the surf dog competition is over, dogs and owners are welcome to come to Beerfoot Brewery and tell their surf dog stories. Thresea Russ, the Humane Society's volunteer foster coordinator, said it is a great way to celebrate after a hot, fun day.
The surf lessons will begin from 12:30 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. Friday. The sponsor party will begin from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
