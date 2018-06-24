LEAGUE CITY
There’s no such thing as an offseason for Clear Springs offensive lineman Ryan Knaus, as the incoming junior added the title of national champion to his name after winning his weight class at the 2018 USA Weightlifting National Youth Championship held June 14-17 in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Competing in the 105-plus kilogram weight class, Knaus’s winning lift tipped the scales at 250 kilograms. Although Knaus was able to set the bar high early and cruise to a first-place win in the competition, preparing for the event did not come without bumps in the road. Knaus suffered a broken collarbone five weeks before the national championships and only had two weeks of good health to prepare.
In his six years of competitive weightlifting, Knaus had finished close to the top of the medal stand, but last week’s competition was his first gold at a national event.
“It was about time,” Knaus said with a chuckle. “I’ve been doing this for six years, and I’ve gotten bronze, silver, but never the gold. … It’s pretty satisfying, training that long and finally getting that gold.”
Knaus said he first started training in weightlifting at age 9 and began competing in the sport at age 10. All that time, Knaus has been under the tutelage of highly decorated weightlifting coach Tim Swords, who has trained youth out of the garage of his League City home for more than 30 years and whose background includes working in both professional and college football and coaching in the Olympics.
“I came here at 9 years old, and it seemed like something I wanted to stick with,” Knaus said. “There were a lot of nerves (in the first competition), but coach Swords has everything under control. He says, ‘You’ve got the easy part, all you have to do is lift.’ He takes care of everything else. It really takes the load off your back.”
Both Knaus and Swords agree two major keys to becoming a strong competitive weightlifter is the ability to be coachable and having a year-round dedication to training.
“You’ve got to have cool nerves, and you just have to have fun with it,” Knaus said. “You can’t take breaks off, you can’t do it for three months and stop for three months. It’s a full-year cycle.”
Going forward, Knaus, a starting center for the Chargers, said he hopes his weight training continues to positively compliment his abilities as a football player. As far as further weightlifting competitions go, Knaus said he has sights set on possibly making a Pan-American team down the line.
