From left, Terrell Wilson, Jacoby Smith and Darron McCall line up for a running drill while practicing with their Hitchcock Red Raiders teammates at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Derrin Mclemore carries the ball against Red Raiders teammate Lane Johnson during a drill at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Hitchcock Red Raiders players wait their turn for a drill during practice at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Hitchcock Red Raiders head coach Chris Chambers speaks to his players during practice at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Brayden Zeigler adjusts his helmet before practicing with his Hitchcock Red Raiders teammates at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Hitchcock Red Raiders head coach Chris Chambers speaks to his players during practice at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Hitchcock Red Raiders quarterback Devyn Evans throws passes during practice at Bulldog Stadium in Hitchcock on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
