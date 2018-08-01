Sea Star Base Galveston is in the midst of hosting a maritime camp to learn about the different careers and industries.
This is the first year the camp is at the Sea Star Base Galveston. Young campers have had the opportunity to visit different locations, which are land- or sea-oriented. The participants can learn about each industry while talking to professionals.
“There are many openings in the field, and it’s just giving them an idea of everything that’s out there,” programs camp Director Tony Scharp said.
The campers have visited the Ocean Star Museum, T&T Marine, Gulf Copper, Ryan Marine, Texas A&M Galveston, Seawolf Park and many other maritime-related destinations. The campers will visit the U.S. Coast Guard station today while doing different drills and activities.
“Especially for the kids that live on the island, they see all these buildings, they see all of the ships, but they never know what it’s about, Scharp said. “So with this, they can see what their community is about.”
The maritime camp teaches the campers about the industry. It also shows the different careers and openings each field has to offer. Campers will also realize different fields can provide well-paying jobs.
“I’ve seen a couple of light bulbs turn on with different careers and opportunities even at A&M,” Scharp said.
The campers were able to learn about marine biology Wednesday. Fifteen-year-old camper Monique Martin said her favorite trip so far was to Texas A&M Galveston because that is where she wants to go to college, and she wants to be a marine biologist.
“When we were at A&M, the guy brought out the fish and they were preserved in this alcohol-like chemical in a box and then we got to hold them, so that was pretty cool,” Martin said.
Seventeen-year-old Hezekiah Kirk said he loved the emphasis on the education and how they bring in many experts who know what they are talking about. Kirk also liked how the campers were shown so many different maritime careers.
“I didn’t even realize I could be making way more than what I could be with my welding certification,” Kirk said. “But going and touring all of these is definitely something you won’t forget.”
Wednesday night, the campers went sailing. Some of the campers have never been sailing before. Fourteen-year-old camper Tristen Shinall said he thought going sailing would be fun overall. Eighteen-year-old camper Francisco Paredes said he has been on a boat but hadn’t been sailing before.
“I’m a little nervous, but I guess I will manage,” 14-year-old camper Emani Pines said.
Pines said she learned about the function of the boats. She also thought staying at the Sea Star Base was nice because they have fantastic food, bunks and people to interact with here. Fifteen-year-old camper Gilton Leach also thought it was fun to talk to new people and meet with them because they are only here for a week to make new friends.
“I have liked everything about the camp so far really,” Shinall said. “It’s just been a fun time to just swimming around. It’s a good time to have.”
