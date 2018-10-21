HOUSTON
On a day when the team unveiled its 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship banner, the Seattle Sounders spoiled the party with effective set pieces helping them defeat the Houston Dynamo, 3-2, in the Dynamo’s final home game of the regular season Sunday afternoon at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Seattle drew first blood off a set piece in the 26th minute. Midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro’s corner kick into the penalty box found the head of defender Chad Marshall, who flicked the ball past Dynamo goalkeeper Tyler Deric for a 1-0 lead.
In the 50th minute, another Seattle set piece off a corner kick into the box from Lodeiro resulted in another header goal — this time from midfielder Gustav Svensson — to give the Sounders a 2-0 advantage.
The Dynamo were able to cut the lead in half in the 63rd minute when midfielder Boniek Garcia sent a cross into the penalty area that defender Kevin Garcia deflected off the back of his head and past Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei.
Seattle added an insurance goal in the 87th minute when midfielder Victor Rodriguez’s shot from near the outer edges of the box managed to squirm by the Houston defense and across the goal line to push the lead back to two goals at 3-1.
That goal was key, as the Dynamo had a late-match goal of their own in the 89th minute. Midfielder Romell Quioto curled a ball into the penalty area and it took a slight deflection from forward Mauro Manotas into the back of the net. It was the 17th goal of the season for Houston’s leading goal scorer.
The Dynamo came up short despite being the more aggressive team on offense. They out-shot Seattle, 22-15, had more shots on target with eight to the Sounders’ six, and had more possession (53.5 percent to 46.5 percent).
The Sounders had a solid scoring opportunity in the fourth minute after being awarded a free kick from just outside the penalty area, but the Dynamo wall stopped the shot attempt by Lodeiro.
In the 13th minute, a nice Dynamo pass found Manotas open deep in the box, but his header landed right in the gloves of Frei. Forward Alberth Elis’s header off a free kick pass into the box sailed just high in the 22nd minute. Frei made a nice save on a shot on goal Quioto in the 41st minute.
The Dynamo had a couple of close calls for goals in the second half. In the 61st minute, midfielder Tomas Martinez’s shot attempt was unable to evade Seattle’s defense, and the same went for Elis in the 78th minute.
The Dynamo (9-16-8) close out the regular season on the road 3:30 p.m. next Sunday against the L.A. Galaxy.
