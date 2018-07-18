GALVESTON
Ohana Surf & Skate will have its sixth annual surf dog competition, and surf dog TinkerBell will enter into the competition for her sixth consecutive year.
TinkerBell and her owner, Valerie Johnson, have entered into the competition every year since it began in 2012. Johnson said she originally found out about the surf dog competition while shopping at Ohana Surf & Skate. The owner, William “Boog” Cram, told her about the event.
“I wanted to go ahead and enter my pup because I like taking her out surfing with me,” Johnson said. “And she has gotten really good over the years.”
Johnson said she loves this competition because all the money raised benefits the Galveston Island Humane Society. Last year, the competition helped raise $3,700, and four dogs were adopted at the event, and one more dog was adopted afterward.
“I think it’s the best event that the island can put on because it’s free for the public to go and view, and it’s just so fun,” Johnson said. “We’ve seen a number of dogs being adopted from the contest, so that’s always a really good thing. Dogs get forever homes from this.”
Johnson also enjoys getting together with other people who enjoy having a fun time. She has also noticed how the competition is growing every year.
“Your mouth will hurt from laughing so hard,” Johnson said.
TinkerBell’s best finish was third place two years ago. Johnson and TinkerBell won a trophy, and Johnson said the trophy is beautiful.
“He (Boog) handmade them all,” Johnson said. “They’re gorgeous, so I am very lucky to have one.”
Johnson is a surf instructor and owns Valz Surf. TinkerBell started surfing two years prior to the surf dog competition’s inaugural year. Johnson started TinkerBell by putting her on a longboard. After that, she put TinkerBell on a SUP surfboard because it a big, long board.
“She can walk all over it,” Johnson said. “It’s perfect to put the pups on.”
Johnson said TinkerBell, a 9-year-old Chihuahua, might just make it to the finals.
“But if she doesn’t we’ll just do it again next year because it is all a part of sharing the love and aloha that we do,” Johnson said.
Boog who helps the humane society put on this event said he loves seeing all of the repeat competitors. He likes seeing the small community of surf dogs continue to grow.
“And have them to come back and participate in it again and also to contribute the way that we have, that’s what makes it exciting for me,” Boog said.
The event is growing because they added 10 more dogs. They are also shorting the time frame of dogs surfing and will have three judges’ stations where in the past they have only had two. They want to make sure all the dogs remain safe.
“That means it will run super efficiently, by getting the dogs off the beach, where they’re not necessarily being overheated and putting them in any type of danger,” Boog said.
The Humane Society also received more sponsorships, and they have had a couple of major sponsors join. The proceeds will help benefit the operations of the shelter and to help Galveston Island Humane Society strive for its mission. Thresea Russ, the Humane Society’s volunteer foster coordinator, also said it helps get their name out because some people don’t realize a shelter exists on the island.
“I think the fact that it’s a community event, and you get to see people out there interacting with their dogs, doing something that is enjoyable to both people and the dogs and fun for everybody else on the beach to watch and be a part of,” the Humane Society’s Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said.
Dogs and owners are not just from Galveston, as they will have people from Kingwood, Friendswood and other places. This also helps the surf dog competition grow.
“I think it’s really exciting putting this year’s on because we are getting bigger each year,” Dorsett-Pate said.
The sixth annual Ohana Surf & Skate dog surfing competition will begin at 8 a.m., Saturday, on the beach at 27th Street in front of Ohana Surf & Skate.
