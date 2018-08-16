HOUSTON
Anyone left wanting to see more from the Houston Texans’ standout players after their preseason opener last week against the Kansas City Chiefs shouldn’t expect anything significantly different Saturday when the team hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday evening.
After Thursday’s training camp practice — the second of a two-day scrimmage against the 49ers — head coach Bill O’Brien said that the on-field time for the Texans’ top players will be “about the same” in Saturday’s preseason game.
But, O’Brien was confident that his best players were getting plenty of quality work in during training camp.
“We just ran about 150 plays in two days in 100-degree heat, and most of those guys probably 50 reps in two days,” O’Brien said. “That’s just really good work.”
Against Kansas City, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson played in just the first series of the game and threw only one pass. Defensive end J.J. Watt and outside linebackers Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus all did not play. In all, nine projected starters — including seven on defense — did not see the field in Kansas City.
Watson, Watt and Mercilus are all entering 2018 coming off of season-ending injuries in 2017, and are on rehabilitation schedules that are hoped to have each of them ready to play in the regular season opener Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots.
