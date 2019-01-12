Galveston County's Dallas Cowboy fans gathered at Beerfoot Brewery for a watch party for the NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dozens of people crowded into the back room to watch the teams battle on a projector. Ultimately, the Cowboys lost the game 30-22. Although the loss was rough, the tradition will continue when the 2019 season begins in the fall. 

