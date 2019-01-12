Galveston County's Dallas Cowboy fans gathered at Beerfoot Brewery for a watch party for the NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dozens of people crowded into the back room to watch the teams battle on a projector. Ultimately, the Cowboys lost the game 30-22. Although the loss was rough, the tradition will continue when the 2019 season begins in the fall.
Dallas fans left disappointed
Kelsey Walling
Photojournalist
Kelsey joined The Daily News in 2017.
