Elijah Chavez, left, successfully attacks Alejandro Aguilera during a fencing match at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Students in the Afterschool Centers on Education elementary program trained for the tournament for weeks.
Benjamin Valdivia, right, gives the last attack of the night to Aeryana Teague as they compete for first place in the fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Teague was awarded second place in the tournament.
Tino Gonzalez, left, and Ezekiel Chavez cheer for and watch Elijah Chavez in a fencing match during a tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Students in the Afterschool Centers on Education elementary program trained for the tournament for weeks.
Fencing coach John Trojanowski announces Aeryana Teague as the winner of a match against Douglas Williams during a fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Trojanowski coached the students for weeks before the tournament.
Camberlee Kane, left, and Jeslie Soliz compete in a fencing match during a tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Fourth-graders from all elementary schools enrolled in the Afterschool Centers on Education program competed in the tournament.
Fencing coach John Trojanowski comforts Elijah Lucas after he lost his match during a fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Lucas said his favorite thing to do is fencing.
Alejandro Aguilera puts a foot on his fencing mask while watching a match during a fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. This is Texas City's first student fencing tournament.
Benjamin Valdivia, right, dodges an attack from Aeryana Teague while fencing in a match at Kohfeldt Elementary on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Valdivia won the match and was awarded first place in the tournament.
Elijah Chavez, left, successfully attacks Alejandro Aguilera during a fencing match at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Students in the Afterschool Centers on Education elementary program trained for the tournament for weeks.
Benjamin Valdivia, right, gives the last attack of the night to Aeryana Teague as they compete for first place in the fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Teague was awarded second place in the tournament.
Tino Gonzalez, left, and Ezekiel Chavez cheer for and watch Elijah Chavez in a fencing match during a tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Students in the Afterschool Centers on Education elementary program trained for the tournament for weeks.
Fencing coach John Trojanowski announces Aeryana Teague as the winner of a match against Douglas Williams during a fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Trojanowski coached the students for weeks before the tournament.
Camberlee Kane, left, and Jeslie Soliz compete in a fencing match during a tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Fourth-graders from all elementary schools enrolled in the Afterschool Centers on Education program competed in the tournament.
Fencing coach John Trojanowski comforts Elijah Lucas after he lost his match during a fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Lucas said his favorite thing to do is fencing.
Alejandro Aguilera puts a foot on his fencing mask while watching a match during a fencing tournament at Kohfeldt Elementary in Texas City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. This is Texas City's first student fencing tournament.
Benjamin Valdivia, right, dodges an attack from Aeryana Teague while fencing in a match at Kohfeldt Elementary on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Valdivia won the match and was awarded first place in the tournament.
The first-ever Texas City Independent School District fencing tournament on Thursday featured 12 determined fourth-graders, one patient coach and a director of after-school programs herding parents, siblings and friends to their VIP seats in the Kohfeldt Elementary School auditorium.
An Afterschool Centers on Education, or ACE, program administered by Texas Education Agency and funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Center Learning Centers, Kohfeldt’s venture into fencing was initiated this semester with a bunch of kids who didn’t know fencing beyond what they’d seen in the movies, said Desiree Watkins, the district’s ACE elementary program coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.