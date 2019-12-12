The first-ever Texas City Independent School District fencing tournament on Thursday featured 12 determined fourth-graders, one patient coach and a director of after-school programs herding parents, siblings and friends to their VIP seats in the Kohfeldt Elementary School auditorium.

An Afterschool Centers on Education, or ACE, program administered by Texas Education Agency and funded by the U.S. Department of Education’s 21st Center Learning Centers, Kohfeldt’s venture into fencing was initiated this semester with a bunch of kids who didn’t know fencing beyond what they’d seen in the movies, said Desiree Watkins, the district’s ACE elementary program coordinator.

Kathryn Eastburn: 409-683-5257; kathryn.eastburn@galvnews.com.

