After a competitive preseason training camp, a dream came true for Clear Springs alum Brooke McCarty-Williams — she got the call.
Taking a winding road to get there, McCarty-Williams made it to the WNBA, as she earned one of the final roster spots on the Dallas Wings.
“I got a phone call, and (team president) Greg (Bibb) asked me if I was OK to take a flight tomorrow to Atlanta, and that was the first real game,” McCarty-Williams said. “That’s how I found out. There were a bunch of emotions at once. It was kind of surreal, because at first I thought he was calling to tell me, ‘oh, you didn’t make the team, I’m sorry.’ I was shocked at first, and then I was kind of relieved.”
McCarty-Williams made her professional regular season debut May 24 on the road against the Atlanta Dream, and led the team in minutes played with 29, while scoring eight points and dishing out eight assists coming off the bench.
“I didn’t really know what to expect,” McCarty-Williams said. “I knew that they wanted me to pressure the ball on defense, trying to slow their game down. I just kind of went in and made myself available for whatever needed to be done.”
In her Dallas home debut Saturday, McCarty-Williams played 21 minutes off the bench with five points and two steals.
On the bubble with roster cuts looming, McCarty-Williams made an emphatic final case to make the team in the Wings’ last preseason game, as she finished with a team-high 14 points in 26 minutes.
Before the 2018 WNBA season, McCarty-Williams made her way to the Los Angeles Sparks’ training camp, but did not make the final cut for the regular season roster.
“Last year was a big eye-opener for me,” McCarty-Williams said. “I wasn’t drafted, so I kind of had a chip on my shoulder a little bit, and I was being hard on myself. Going into that camp, I had a lot on my mind. I was trying to make the team instead of just having fun playing basketball and working hard. So, that taught me coming into this year to not worry about the outcome and just give it all that I’ve got.”
After Sparks camp, McCarty-Williams went to Finland to play for that nation’s professional league, Korisliiga, with the team Peli-Karhut. There, she averaged 17.5 points per game, and helped lead her team to the league championship.
“It snowed a lot,” McCarty-Williams said. “I really wouldn’t mind never seeing snow again in my life, but it was fun. I got to meet some new people, and I won a championship over there. … I was a little homesick, but after a couple of months, I got used to it.”
It was at the Sparks’ training camp where McCarty-Williams met veteran basketball coach Brian Agler. After the 2018 season, Agler, who guided Los Angeles to the franchise’s third WNBA championship in 2016, resigned as head coach. About six weeks later, Agler was hired to be the Wings’ head coach.
“My agent told me that Brian wanted to bring me into the camp, and at first I was kind of hesitant because I didn’t want the same thing to happen that happened last year,” McCarty-Williams said. “But, at the end of the day, not a lot of people get this opportunity, so I just thought I’d go in there and work hard and see what happens.”
Going into the Wings’ preseason camp this year, McCarty-Williams said her familiarity with some of the qualities that Agler seeks from players, as well as her growing more mature, mentally and physically, had her more prepared to thrive.
In high school, McCarty-Williams was a standout player for the Chargers in all four of her seasons, which included a trip to the state semifinals her junior year in 2013 and an eye-popping 2013-14 senior year that saw her average 27.3 points per game, 5.2 assists per game and 4.5 steals per game. In her four high school seasons, McCarty never averaged less than 18 points per game in any given year.
McCarty-Williams’ outstanding prep career earned her a scholarship to play for the Texas Longhorns, where she averaged 11.6 points per game in 139 career collegiate games.
