LEAGUE CITY
The recently formed Clear Lake Youth Cricket Academy is hoping the centuries-old sport popular overseas, but still obscure in the U.S., will have a bright future stateside.
Pranay Shah started the academy — which is open to children age 6 and up, practices Sundays at Clear Falls High School and is holding a camp this week — after his son became interested in playing cricket.
Shah traveled with his son to cricket sessions in places like Katy and Dallas, and recognizing the diverse population of the League City-Clear Lake area, decided to start up an academy locally.
“On this side of the town, there’s nobody here, so I thought, ‘you know what, let’s do something for our community here,’” Shah said.
To head up teaching duties, Shah enlisted Amir Saddique, a well-traveled instructor who Shah touts as the best cricket coach around.
“If the coach is good, parents will take the kids wherever it is,” Shah said. “He’s the best coach in town.”
Joining the team as volunteer instructors are Tim and Kay Lowell. Tim Lowell first became intrigued about the sport of cricket eight years ago while listening to an episode of the “The Bugle” podcast co-hosted by British comedians John Oliver and Andy Zaltzman. During the episode, Lowell said Oliver chided Zaltzman for seemingly being distracted by The Ashes, which is an annual test match between international cricket superpowers England and Australia.
“For him to be into something so much, I had to figure out what this is,” Lowell said. “So, I started watching The Ashes right then.”
The test format of a cricket match is one of three common to the sport and those types of matches can last five days or more. The most popular format, though, is the 20-over, which is typically two-and-a-half to three hours.
“In the U.S.A., they have no time for watching all day one sport,” Saddique said. “So, they put in the 20-over, which is closer (in time) to a baseball game.”
Cricket is somewhat similar in format to baseball, as well, with bowlers skipping throws to opposing batsmen, whose aim is to score runs over a set of innings. But, unlike baseball, there is no foul or dead-ball territory, as 11 players defend a circular field that is typically around 450 to 500 feet in diameter. And cricket tends to move at a much brisker pace than America’s pastime.
“It’s the most watchable sport in the world,” Saddique said.
Cricket has its roots in England, and thanks largely to the colonization made by the British Empire, spread to places like India and the West Indies. And the U.S. is not totally absent from the history of the sport, as the first-ever international match was played between the U.S. and Canada in 1844.
Saddique grew up one of those countries, Pakistan, where the sport of cricket is wildly popular, and has been in the U.S. for the past 16 years teaching it in a country where it is not nearly as visible (in fact, the only official cricket stadium in the U.S. is in Fort Lauderdale Fla.).
Outside of New York and Washington, D.C., Saddique said that Texas is the region of the U.S. where cricket is most popular.
While some colleges offer cricket, it’s the ultimate goal of the academy’s coaches to have it become a sport offered in high school — namely, in their hometown Clear Creek Independent School District.
