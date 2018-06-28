GALVESTON
Dennis Byrd Sr. got to be a kid one more time Thursday night.
The longtime Galveston Little League baseball coach, along with Eddie Janek Sr., were honored at the Better Parks for Galveston’s second annual Party for the Parks.
“It’s a real honor,” said Byrd, who coached Aramco Blinds 10- through 12-year-olds for 43 years. “To be honored like this, to me, it’s a privilege.
“I’m really taken back by the turnout. Seeing kids I coached makes me feel old. But it also makes me feel good at the same time.”
Approximately 400 island baseball enthusiasts attended The “Let’s Play Ball!” celebration, including one of Byrd’s former players, Anthony Jensen.
“Coach Byrd was so dedicated to Little League baseball,” said Jensen, shortstop on Byrd’s 21-0 undefeated city championship team in 1998. “He devoted so much of his time.
Combined, Byrd and Janek shared 77 years of coaching memories.
“Forty-three years is a long time,” Byrd told the packed crowd huddled under a tent parked in the Nick Colombo Field outfield. “I’ve been at the top of the mountain. My 1998 team was 21-0. But baseball makes you humble. I went 0-18 also.”
Still, “I had a lot of fun,” Byrd added. “I was the biggest kid on the field.”
It has been six years since Byrd coached his last game.
“I miss the kids,” he said. “I miss teaching the game of baseball to them. I had three simple rules ... ‘Yes sir, no sir.’ You had to respect your teammates. And you had to make your grades in school.”
“Baseball is a privilege. It’s a privilege to play the game.”
Along with Jensen, one of Byrd’s own Little League teammates on the Central League’s Lions Club ballclub, battery mate Steve Eggleston, was in attendance.
“He pitched and I caught,” Eggleston said, looking back at their childhood glory days. “When we were kids, we played at the Lovenberg Little League park. He was always very intense.
“Baseball kept us out of trouble. Galveston is a good place to grow up. Dennis and I have been friends since we were 10 years old, a friendship that’s lasted all our lives. He’s just a good guy.”
Ironically, Nick Colombo Field, where the city championship and postseason tournaments were held in Byrd’s Little League playing and coaching days, are also where he played and coached his last games.
Winner as a coach of five city championships and 18 league titles, Byrd painfully recalled his last at bat as a youngster in Galveston’s most recognized ballpark.
“My playing career ended here at Colombo Park,” Byrd, a member of the Central All-Stars, said. “We got beat that night 9-8, losing to the East All-Stars. Eggy hit a home run, then I hit a home run.
“But I struck out to end the game. Adrian Devine, who went on to pitch for the Atlanta Braves, struck me out.”
Luckily Byrd’s return to Nick Colombo Field had one final happy ending.
