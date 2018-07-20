LEAGUE CITY
A Super Bowl champion’s journey reached full circle Friday night, as NFL wide receiver Marcus Johnson returned to his alma mater, Clear Springs, to lead a free football camp for local youths.
“I’ve thought about doing this for awhile now, and it’s just a blessing to have an opportunity to give back,” Johnson said. “Going into my second year, I felt like I had a stronger platform to get the community out and get a good group of volunteers coming.”
Threats of rain resulted in the cancellation of the camp on its originally scheduled date last month, where the camp’s 200 slots were all taken. Friday’s participation was close to half that number, due largely to the upcoming high school football season.
“It was tough with everything having to be rescheduled with the weather, but I’m excited for this, and we’ll just keep building on it and make it an annual event,” Johnson said.
Johnson completed his first full season in the NFL last year as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was able to pick up a highly coveted Super Bowl ring, as well as a lifetime’s worth of memories.
“You get experiences from seasons like that that’ll last a lifetime,” Johnson said. “Like, I just got back from Carson Wentz’s wedding. It’s just a brotherhood you can build on a lifetime, no matter if I’m in Philadelphia, Seattle or wherever else.”
For the 2018 season, Johnson will look for more opportunities to build upon his NFL career after getting traded to the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson will be flying out to Seahawks training camp Tuesday, he said.
“For me, it’s just one step at a time,” Johnson said. “From me going out there and dominating training camp and establishing myself in that sense. And from there, you just build from making the roster. I always see it as checkpoints. You can’t get too far ahead of yourself.”
The drills at Friday’s camp, open to local children grades second through 12th, were modeled after the ones Johnson went through at his college pro day at the University of Texas at Austin, he said. It was at that pro day that Johnson was first able to grab the eyes of NFL scouts.
“I take pride in that because that was a huge element in what helped me get into the league,” Johnson said. “When you talk about stats and things like that, my career at Texas didn’t go quite the way I wanted it to, but my pro day was a very strong push toward NFL scouts noticing who I was.
Moving forward with a new team in the NFL, Johnson said he has been working on fitting in with a young receiver corps and learning the different terminology of the Seahawks’ playbook.
