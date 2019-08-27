The joy of sitting in the stands at a high school sporting event is not keeping statistics, looking at the scoreboard or yelling at the referees.
The joy is, or should be, watching the joy of youth. Bad coffee and an even worse hot dog will only give you indigestion. Still, not even the indigestion or rock-hard stadium and bleacher seats can change one element: Some players play the game the right way on and off court, field, etc. These players have shown future generations on how the game should be played.
Here are the opinions of The Daily News sports folks who have had players inspire them or make them believe in one way or another.
DAVE MATHEWS’ FAVORITES
BASEBALL
Ernie Banks, shortstop/first baseman (1960s Cubs)
If you can’t enjoy someone who said, “It’s a beautiful day for a ballgame ... Let’s play two!,” Olympic rowing is just around the corner for you to watch.
Banks finished his career with 512 home runs; his 277 home runs as a shortstop were a career record at the time of his retirement.
BASEBALL
Lou Gehrig, first baseman (1920-30s, Yankees)
He was a great baseball player. But what he is best remembered, at least hopefully, is one sentence he said at his farewell at the Bronx ballpark. He had been diagnosed with ALS,
“Yet today, I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of this Earth.”
— Dave Mathews
JAMES LACOMBE’S FAVORITES
BASEBALL
Nolan Ryan, pitcher (New York Mets, 1966-1971; California Angels, 1972-1979; Houston Astros, 1980-1988; Texas Rangers, 1989-1993)
Although I was not alive for a significant portion of Ryan’s epic 27-year Major League career, which touched four different decades, I did grow up in his hometown of Alvin. In a small community like that, he was the definition of a hometown hero. It was hard to go anywhere in Alvin without seeing Ryan’s picture or autographed memorabilia. Before it blew down in Hurricane Ike, the Alvin McDonald’s infamously featured a mural of Ryan pitching with the wrong hand. In 2008, Alvin Independent School District opened Nolan Ryan Junior High, one of the district’s now seven junior high school campuses.
A cursory look at his win-loss record and the fact that Ryan never won a Cy Young Award bely what was an almost mythical career. Ryan’s 5,714 career strikeouts (3,000, alone, is considered to make a pitcher a Hall of Fame lock) and seven career no-hitters are records that will likely never be broken (No other player has more than 5,000 career Ks or four career no-hitters.)
In one game during the 1974 season when he played for the Angels, Ryan threw 235 pitches over 13 innings — mind blowing to imagine in a current age where managers start hand-wringing when a starter’s pitch count nears 100. The intimidating power pitcher’s toughness reached legend status when, during the 1993 season (Ryan’s last), the Chicago White Sox’s Robin Ventura was hit by a Ryan pitch. The 26-year-old Ventura charged the mound to fight a 46-year-old Ryan, who promptly put Ventura in a headlock and pummeled him with a flurry of noogie shots to the head.
BASKETBALL
Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon, center (University of Houston, 1981-1984; Houston Rockets, 1984-2001; Toronto Raptors, 2001-2003)
The mere fact that Dream led the team that brought the city of Houston its first championship in a major professional sport (its first two championships, in fact), on its own, will always make him a top sports hero in my book, but there also was so much more that made him great.
Dream’s journey to that title made him the living embodiment of Houston sports, as he had to go through agony before finally winning it all. In his college career at UH, Dream went to three Final Fours but came away with no championships, and he was part of the Rockets team that lost the 1986 NBA Finals to the Boston Celtics.
Dream would have to wait eight years before his next trip to the Finals, going all seven games with the New York Knicks to bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Houston. Then, there was the 1995 championship run that is the stuff of legend. The lowest seed to ever win an NBA Final, the Rockets had to go through the NBA’s four best teams, culminating in a sweep of the Orlando Magic, then considered to be the NBA’s next great team.
In his playing days, Dream was highly skilled on both ends of the floor, moving with the quickness of a guard while maintaining the strength of a center. Dream’s shooting ability, skilled dribbling, nimble footwork and display of an array of fakes and spin moves (known as “the Dream Shake”) was mesmerizing to behold — especially from a man standing 7 feet tall. In the 1993-94 season, Dream became the only player to win the NBA’s regular season MVP, defensive player of the year and Finals MVP awards, and he retired as the league’s all-time leader in career blocked shots.
FOOTBALL
Bob McNair, team owner (Houston Texans, 2002-2018)
Losing NFL football in the city of Houston when in 1996 the Oilers left to become the Tennessee Titans was a painful time many local sports fans still feel to this day, but thanks to the efforts of McNair, the period of Houston’s NFL void was relatively short-lived. In 1998, McNair formed Houston NFL Holdings, throwing his hat in the ring to be the owner of the NFL’s next expansion team, and through out-organizing and out-working bids from the NFL’s preferred destination at the time, Los Angeles, the NFL announced in 1999 that its 32nd franchise had been awarded to McNair.
Outside of the Houston Rockets’ two championships and the Houston Astros’ World Series win, getting an NFL team back in Houston was the greatest sports happening in my lifetime. The Houston Texans have since 2002 ensured Sundays would not be an empty experience for Houstonians, and we can thank McNair for that. McNair also was highly influential in bringing two Super Bowls (2004, 2017) to Houston.
But, it was something McNair did that won’t go into his biography that had the greatest sports impact on me personally. In the spring of 2002 during the offseason team activities before the Texans’ inaugural season, McNair invited high school journalists from all over the Houston area — myself among them — to come interview him, his general manager, his head coach and some of his top players. At the time, there was no bigger Houston sports hero than the man who brought the NFL back to Houston and getting to hear from him and his famous new employees in person is an experience that helped set me on the path I traverse now.
— James LaCombe
KEENAN BETZ’S FAVORITES
TENNIS
Roger Federer, men’s singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles; right-handed, one-handed backhand (Turned pro in 1998-present)
Roger Federer is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, if not the greatest. Roger Federer turned pro in 1998 when he was only 17 years old and is still playing today. Recently turned 38-years-old, Federer has not let his age define him as a player.
Federer helped put tennis back on the map. He helped bring energy and excitement to the sport. Federer has played tennis the right way by not taking any shortcuts. He has also shown younger players the ropes.
Federer is a role model to inspiring tennis players. Federer also established the Roger Federer Foundation in 2003 to help disadvantaged children and to promote access to education and extracurricular activities.
HOCKEY
Joe Sakic, center (Quebec Nordiques, 1988-1995; Colorado Avalanche, 1995-2009)
Joe Sakic was the heart and soul for years as the Colorado Avalanche’s center and captain — and the Quebec Nordiques before the team moved to Denver. Sakic helped the young franchise reach the Stanley Cup finals in 1996 and 2001 and win both Stanley Cups. Despite his ability to score, he was not a selfish player and had no problem dumping the puck off to another player to give the team a better scoring chance.
Now, Sakic is helping the Avalanche off the ice. Sakic was promoted to the team’s executive vice president of hockey operations in May 2013 and is responsible for all personal decisions. He continues to assemble an impressive Colorado roster heading into his eighth year.
Sakic also isn’t afraid to make tough decisions. Around the same time Sakic got his current role, Patrick Roy was hired in 2013 as the head coach to bring energy into the organization. In 2016, Roy and Sakic disagreed on how to bring the team to the next level with personnel, so Roy resigned two months before the regular season started. Instead of dwelling on it, Sakic moved on and made an impressive hire with coach Jared Bednar.
BASKETBALL
Danny Manning, power forward (Kansas Jayhawks, 1984-1988; Los Angeles Clippers, 1988-1994; Atlanta Hawks 1994; Phoenix Suns, 1994-1999; Milwaukee Bucks, 1999-2000; Utah Jazz 2000-2001; Dallas Mavericks 2001-2002; Detroit Pistons 2003)
Danny Manning is my definition of a miracle. My mom went to Kansas during the same time as Manning and got to see him play in person. The Jayhawks had high expectations before the regular season but finished the season OK.
He and the rest of the Kansas Jayhawks were not supposed to perform well in the NCAA Tournament. No one expected the Jayhawks to defeat the Blue Devils in the Final Four, but Kansas did. Afterward, No. 6 seed Kansas faced No. 1 seed Oklahoma in the National Championship game and were certainly the underdogs. As the saying goes, “Danny and the Miracles” pulled off the ultimate miracle and were crowned the 1988 National Champions.
— Keenan Betz
ANGELA WILSON’S FAVORITES
BASKETBALL
LeBron James, small forward for Los Angeles Lakers, three-time NBA champion, four-time NBA MVP winner, three-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time Olympic gold medal winner, all-time NBA playoffs scoring leader, entered NBA in 2003 to present
LeBron Raymone James Sr. is who I consider to be the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time) — not for his basketball prowess, but for what he’s done off the court.
Ever since he entered the league at the tender age of 18 in 2003, LeBron has been on a mission to make a difference in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. He’s done just that by not only giving back countless amounts of dollars to various nonprofits, but he’s also helped to open a public elementary school in Akron, the I Promise School, which is in partnership with the LeBron James Family Foundation.
Along with the many accolades he’s received for what he’s done and continues to do on the court entering his 17th season, LeBron’s legacy is one that will live on well after he retires from the NBA.
FOOTBALL
Mike Evans, Galveston native, alumnus of Ball High School, consensus first-team All-American, wide receiver for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2014-present, two-time Pro Bowl player, second team All-Pro player (2016)
Mike Evans is a husband, father, and is now a household name in the National Football League where he plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But before his draft into the NFL in 2014, “Mikey,” as he’s affectionately called, was a standout basketball player at Ball High School in Galveston. and was a football consensus first-team All-American at Texas A&M University.
Mikey’s life trajectory changed forever when at the age of 9, his father was tragically killed by his mother’s brother in a domestic dispute. However, Mikey turned his tragedy into triumph with the help of a community, who helped to keep Mikey involved in positive activities such as football and basketball.
Mikey’s redemption story is still unfolding as he continues to give back to not only important endeavors in his hometown, but wherever there’s a need. He’s truly a local hero who’s making an impact on and off the field.
TENNIS
Serena Williams, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles, right-handed, two-handed backhand, turned pro in 1995-present
Serena Williams is the quintessential athlete — man or woman. Arguably the greatest women’s tennis player of all time, Serena is an athlete I admire because she’s persevered through the good and bad. Even when people called her and her sister, Venus, who also is a tennis great in her own right, derogatory names on the U.S. tennis circuit in the early ‘90s, she just set out to prove the naysayers wrong at every turn.
Sitting at 23 Grand Slam singles titles, just one short of Margaret Court, Serena is still ranked in the top 10 of the Women’s Tennis Association after marriage, the birth of her daughter, countless injuries, and the stigma of being an aggressive and angry black woman. Not one to back down from controversy, she’s willing to lay it all on the line for what she believes in — and doesn’t apologize for it.
Determined to show not only women who look like her, but all women, that it’s OK to be powerful on the clay or grass courts, but in boardrooms and corporations too. The Serena Williams Foundation helps to provide scholarships for underprivileged students in America and globally. She also has her hand in multiple foundations that help those in need, and also gives back through the Williams Sisters Fund, which was created in 2016 as a joint venture with her sister, Venus.
— Angela Wilson
