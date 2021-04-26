Ronnie and Scooter Lenox, center, are surrounded by family and friends as they pose for photos with the plaque honoring their family’s basketball achievements at the Lenox Family Court at League Park, 512 Second Street in League City on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Doughnuts decorated to look like basketballs are served at the Lenox Family Court Dedication Ceremony at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The Lenox brothers were Clear Creek hoops legends in the 1960s.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey talks about the basketball achievements of the Lenox family during the ceremony dedicating the courts in their honor at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
HANNAH STURTECKY/For The Daily News
A plaque marks the Lenox family’s basketball achievements at the League Park basketball courts named in their honor.
HANNAH STURTECKY/For The Daily News
Scooter Lenox, left, and Ronnie Lenox pose for a photo on the basketball courts named for their family Saturday, April 24, 2021, at League Park 512 Second St. in League City.
HANNAH STURTECKY/For The Daily News
HANNAH STURTECKY/For The Daily News
Dr. Lynn Davis talks about his former Clear Creek basketball teammates during the dedication of the Lenox Family Court on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at League Park, 512 Second St. in League City.
HANNAH STURTECKY/For The Daily News
