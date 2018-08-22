LEAGUE CITY
Clear Springs junior Kirk Collins recently added another major accomplishment in what was a banner year running track.
After making his first trip to the UIL state meet in May and bringing home bronze medals in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles events, Collins added a national championship to his list of achievements this year, winning gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the USA Track and Field Junior Olympics, held in Greensboro, N.C. last month.
“I feel good about those accomplishments, for sure,” Collins said with a smile.
Collins also medaled in the 400-meter hurdles with a fourth-place finish and came up in ninth place in the 200-meter dash. Collins didn’t have his greatest showing in the 110-meter event (13.99 seconds), but was able to still win fairly comfortably, he said.
“It was closer than I’d have liked it to be,” Collins said. “It wasn’t my best time, but I ended up winning anyway, so it was good enough for me.”
Qualifying and medaling at state ranks as Collins’ proudest milestone, so far, in his track career, but winning a gold medal in the national competition for the first time as a high schooler (he previously won a gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles two years ago) isn’t too far behind.
It’s just that the Junior Olympics have become a more familiar experience for Collins, as he’s competed in those events since he was a small child, he said.
“I’ve been doing summer track for so long, but that was my first time going to state,” Collins said. “State was something surreal, especially doing it as a sophomore.”
Although Collins faced athletes from all over the nation in the Junior Olympics, he feels the competition was even more difficult at the UIL state meet due to the fact that, as a then-sophomore, he had to go up against more seasoned and developed runners. At the Junior Olympics, Collins only competes against athletes the same age, he said.
“They were more advanced, older, bigger, stronger, and just had more experience at that level,” Collins said of the athletes at state.
Collins has the bar set high when it comes to goals for his junior year, starting with the Chargers football team where he’ll play as cornerback. For the team, the goal will be to make a deep playoff run, Collins said.
“We want to make it as far as we can in the playoffs, like always — at least make it to the regional championship game,” Collins said.
For the track season, the goal will be to return to state and, this time, bring home gold, Collins said. And, Collins wants to bring a few of his track teammates with him this go-around, hoping to lead one or more of the Chargers’ relay teams to state.
“I’d like to bring a bigger squad, more relays, up to state this time,” Collins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.