HOUSTON
Led by a brace from Mauro Manotas and a stingy defense, the Houston Dynamo defeated the Philadelphia Union, 3-0, to win the franchise’s first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship Wednesday night at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Manotas’ two goals sealed him the tournament’s Golden Boot title in what has been a banner year for the 23-year-old Colombian forward. Manotas finished the U.S. Open Cup with a total of six goals, and now has 20 goals in 2018 — now a Dynamo record for most goals in a calendar year.
Goalkeeper Joe Willis and the back line of DaMarcus Beasley, Alejandro Fuenmayor, Philippe Senderos, Andrew Wenger and Kevin Garcia earned the clean sheet. Senderos exited the match in the 41st minute with an injury and was replaced by Garcia.
In the fourth minute, right after a potential Union goal was waved off on an offsides penalty, the Dynamo hustled down field, and a well-placed cross into the penalty box by Alberth Elis was deflected on a header by Manotas past goalkeeper Andre Blake for a 1-0 Houston lead.
Houston’s lead was pushed to 2-0 in the 25th minute when Elis won a ball from Philadelphia and sent a pass to Manotas, who broke free of the defense and ended a great run by sending a ball off the left goal post and into the back of the net.
An own goal gave the Dynamo the 3-0 lead in the 65th minute when Auston Trusty attempted to clear a shot zipped on goal by Romell Quioto, but instead ended up booting the ball by his own keeper and into the back of the net.
Philadelphia nearly broke onto the scoreboard in the 19th minute when a cross into the penalty area took a deflection off of a diving Willis, and was ping-ponged around in the box for several moments before the Dynamo defense eventually got the clearance.
The Dynamo came close to adding to their lead in the 49th minute when an Elis cross found Quioto deep in the penalty area, but his header took a deflection from Philadelphia’s defense, which eventually cleared the dangerous ball.
Cory Burke tried to get the Union on the scoreboard in the 61st minute, flicking a shot on goal, but Willis was there to make the easy save. Philadelphia’s Fabrice-Jean Picault was briefly open for a look at the goal in the 64th minute, but his shot attempt was well off-target to the left of the Dynamo goal.
Manotas made a bid for the hat trick in the 84th minute with a shot rocketed on goal, but Blake made a nice save. About two minutes later, Manotas had another look at the goal, but Blake corralled the shot.
The U.S. Open Cup is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States, dating all the way back to 1913.
The Dynamo return to MLS play 7:30 p.m. Saturday at home against the San Jose Quakes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.