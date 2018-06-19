Island residents and boxing fans celebrated Tuesday the presidential pardon of boxing legend and Galveston native Jack Johnson at the Old Cultural Center in Galveston.
Johnson, the first black heavyweight champion of the world, was convicted under the Mann Act in 1913 for transporting a white woman across state lines. Local leaders have campaigned for years for a presidential pardon of the boxer.
On May 24, more than 100 years after his conviction, President Donald Trump signed a pardon for Johnson, known as the “Galveston Giant.” The celebration fell on Juneteenth, the day Texas slaves learned they were free.
