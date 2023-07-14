The Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) will induct four Central High School alumni into its 2023 of the Hall of Fame class.
The ceremony is 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Houston Marriot South, and the inductees are: Charles “Chu-Chu” Johnson (football, class of 1965), Leonard “Tuff Dude” Fields (football, class of 1966), Ernest “Eagle” John Jr. (baseball, class of 1968) and Michael “Rookie” Holmes (football, class of 1969).
CHARLES JOHNSON
Johnson excelled for the Bearcats in track and football. The legendary Ed Mitchell was his head coach in football, and the iconic Kermit Courville was his track coach and position coach in football.
Johnson earned 4-4A all-district and all-state honors as a sprinter and a running back. In district, he had the best 100-yard time, but that time later became the second-best time in the state meet.
The all-state footballer had the Galveston school records for longest runs from line of scrimmage. Those records stayed until his son Charles Johnson Jr. duplicated the feats some 24 years later.
Johnson earned a scholarship to Howard Payne College as one of the first African Americans to attend. His stellar athletic performances continued as a leader in rushing in football. His times in the 100-yard dash and 220-yard run are listed as Howard Payne records today.
Johnson returned to work for City of Galveston, but later moved to government work in federal security and ultimately immigration security.
He and wife Betty Johnson have been married 53 years, and they have four children — Warren, Sonya, Charles Jr. and Cleveland — and eight grandchildren.
LEONARD FIELDS
Fields excelled for the Bearcats in football coached by Mitchell and position coach Leon Bedford. Courville coached him in track. As a sophomore, Fields was two-way lineman on the 1963 state football championship team. As junior and senior, Fields became the famous “Tuff Dude” linebacker that made offensive teams overly cautious.
In 1964, the Bearcats finished second in District 4-4A but had beaten district champion Beaumont Hebert. In 1965, Fields was captain as the Bearcats won District 4-4A but lost in bi-district to Houston Yates after Fields was injured. That 1965 football team was the last 4-4A district championship team for Central under the governance of PVIL.
Fields earned all-state honors in football and logged a 60-foot, 5-inch shot put record in track. He earned a football scholarship to University of Wisconsin in Madison. He started at defensive nose tackle as a sophomore and switched to defensive tackle the remainder of his college career.
Prior to graduating, Fields left UW to work for a Fortune 500 pharmaceutical company in sales and marketing but later completed his degree in business management. He held various sales, sales training and management positions before leaving to start his own business.
Fields owned Pathfinder Consultants, Inc. and Genesis R.E. Sales & Development Corporation (real estate, brokers and development companies).
Fields is a recent widower with a daughter, Monique, and two grandchildren. He spends time monitoring his business and enjoying his family and classmates.
ERNEST JOHN JR.
John excelled for the Bearcats in baseball as a three-year outfielder coached by the legendary Ray T. Sheppard. In his sophomore year (1966), they won the 4-4A district championship. In his junior year, he earned all-district honors as he batted over .400.
In 1968, Central was forced to UIL District 12-3A, while, simultaneously, John was selected captain. The following school year, Central was forced to consolidate with Ball High. John owns the distinction of being the last captain of the last athletic team of Central High School.
Historians say John was nicknamed “Eagle” because of his vision, speed and his uncanny skill where he appeared to pluck the ball out of the air like an eagle. He played baseball at Southern University for two years.
John married his high school sweetheart and moved to Dickinson, where they raised sons who continued his legacy in baseball. John began coaching little league baseball in Dickinson as the time was not friendly to Black boys. He took charge to make sure his sons had equitable opportunities to play baseball.
He saw the fruits of his labor as his sons were coached by him and won little league championships. Players from his teams later helped Dickinson win a high school district championship.
MICHAEL HOLMES
Holmes was a three-sport athlete that excelled for the Bearcats and earned all-district honors. In the 1966 football season (last year under PVIL governance), Central beat the eventual 1966 state 4-A champion Beaumont Hebert but lost to Beaumont Charlton Pollard and ultimately lost the district title. During this era, only one team represented the district.
The 1967 football season (the first under UIL governance) saw the culmination of two governing bodies (PVIL and UIL) resulting into the huge 12-3A district. The district was so large that it was split into a north zone and a south zone of eight teams each.
Central won both zones with an undefeated record but lost to El Campo in the quarterfinals. Holmes was coached by Mitchell, defensive coordinator Leon Bedford and back coach Ray Dillon.
The 1968 football season saw all students forced to Ball High. This propelled Ball High to immediate juggernaut status and a top 4-A state ranking with Holmes and the remnants of the Central championship team and coaches in its arsenal.
Early in the season, Ball High defeated the top ranked Odessa Permian. The latter part of the season culminated into a showdown for the 1968 4-A state championship. Ball High took an undefeated record into Rice Stadium against Houston Booker T. Washington before more than 45,000 paid attendees and an estimated 15,000-plus unpaid. At that time, it had been the largest crowd to see a Texas high school football team.
Ball High lost to Washington. Historians declare there was controversial coaching by head coach Bob Bledsoe, who changed his defense at the beginning of the second half after holding Washington scoreless in the first half.
Holmes earned all-state honors and received a football scholarship to Texas Southern University. Holmes was drafted by the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and played for them several years before later playing Canadian football. Holmes was one of the first of the long list of NFL players from Ball High School.
