Vivian Tat

Age: 25
City of residence: League City
Current title: Pre-doctoral research fellow; co-lead
Place of business: The University of Texas Medical Branch; Taking Our Best Shot (TOBS)
Education: I am a proud Friendswood Mustang (Stang Strong!) and Texas Longhorn (Hook 'Em Horns!). Currently, I am pursuing graduate studies at The University of Texas Medical Branch.
Family: I am so incredibly grateful for my family — my amazing parents, Andy and Donna Tat, and my stellar siblings, Nathan and Candise Tat. Words cannot express my gratitude for all of their care and support.
Professional responsibilities: Presently, I am a graduate student at The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) pursuing dual degrees. One is my Ph.D. in Experimental Pathology, in which I study treatments for coronaviruses such as SARS-CoV-2. The other is a Master of Public Health (MPH) in Epidemiology. Taking on two differing and demanding tracks allows me to analyze topics from various angles and derive new conclusions. In this way, I view the complexities of healthcare and medicine from both micro and macro perspectives.
To nurture and expand my love for health care, I have presented at conferences such as the AI in Health Conference at Rice University, Texas Symposium on Critical Topics in Immunology at Texas A&M University, and the Interprofessional Education and Practice Symposium at UTMB. I strive to aid my fellow Texans in overcoming challenges within the biomedical sciences and health care field.
Accomplishments/honors: I have been honored and humbled to receive several honors and accomplishments. I was selected as a McLaughlin Scholar at UTMB, and recently, I have been designated as an Albert Schweitzer Fellow of Houston-Galveston. At The University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin) (Hook ‘Em Horns!), I was the first Public Health Polymathic Honors Scholar and was designated a Graduate with Distinction. I have also been humbled to receive awards such as the Cactus StandoUT Award.
Recognizing my early interest in science, I placed at the Galveston County Science and Engineering Fair. At UT Austin’s Fall Undergraduate Research Symposium, I received the Best Presentation and the Chris Sullivan Award. I have also been selected as an Association of American Immunologist (AAI) Outstanding Poster Awardee for Young Investigators.
The greatest source of pride stems not from my personal accomplishments but from being part of this beautiful and supportive community.
Community involvement: Having grown up with the mantra that service to others is the highest calling, I have been involved in many activities to benefit our community.
As a proud Mustang at Friendswood High School (FHS), I became exposed to the critical role of volunteering and service in the community. There, I was part of HOSA, National Honor Society, Latin Club and many other service clubs. (Fun fact: I won my first track and field relay as a part of Latin Club!)
My parents have always stressed the importance of teaching and helping others. Therefore, I elected to serve as a teaching assistant for multiple courses. The learning process flows both ways, and I found that forming these intellectual bonds was incredibly fulfilling. As a Student Government Association Senator at UTMB, I volunteered my time in the Election Committee and as chair for the Sustainability Committee.
Growing up in the area, I am forever grateful for the role which local schools have played in nurturing my education. Now, I seek to pay it forward by judging science and engineering fairs for Clear Creek ISD and UT Austin’s Undergraduate Research Forum. I have given talks with Taking Our Best Shot at STEAM Paths at Ball High School and in Houston. Helping forge curious students into the next generation of leaders and scientists is rewarding.
I enjoy participating in community outreach through various avenues as well, such as the T1 – T4 in 3 (Minutes) Thesis Competition and Taking Our Best Shot. Taking Our Best Shot is an interdisciplinary initiative that aims to promote knowledge and uptake of public health practices. We host health seminars at local libraries, infographic challenges at schools and participate in community events. Please feel free to follow us on social media and join our events!
My experiences have convinced me that balancing public service and research are my passion and future, alongside strengthening the Galveston community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I enjoy both public health and biomedical sciences. When I was a senior at Friendswood High School (Go Mustangs!), I was selecting a major to pursue. While browsing the list of available degrees, the words “public health” caught my eye. It was described as integrating multiple components of health, and I delved into this discipline. Furthermore, I strive to find answers and discover treatments for diseases, so I entered the biomedical sciences. Both fields are integral components of who I am, and I seek to fuse the public health and the biomedical sciences to better our shared world.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up in Pearland and Friendswood, I wanted to be a doctor. My mom even lovingly sewed a little white coat for my elementary school’s Career Day.
What was your first job?
Both my first and second paid jobs were at The University of Texas Medical Branch, and they introduced me to research in the biomedical sciences and public health! Initially, I participated in UTMB’s STEM Quest Camps and Summer Biomedical Careers Academy, and my parents would sacrifice hours each day driving my siblings and me to and from Galveston. I then learned about UTMB’s High School Summer Research Program, and this experience taught me about infectious diseases and immunology. In my second position, I was introduced to the joys of public health. It is incredibly humbling to return to where my passion for research began.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My family has shared many wise words and lessons, and some include: Persevere. Believe. Hope. Be Grateful.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love exploring different aspects of science and health. On one hand, I create meaning from data and discover the truth through experiments. I am thankful to be a part of Dr. Chien-Te Kent Tseng's team, and as a bonus, the view of the beach from our lab is gorgeous! On the other, I connect with our community members and promote health and well-being. Special thanks to the Taking Our Best Shot team, friends and supporters! All of this work is highly fulfilling.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Science is an ever-evolving field, and if results turn out differently, we may be on the brink of new discoveries!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
First of all, I would like to thank every single one of my mentors! Your support and guidance, both professionally and personally, are truly appreciated. I am forever grateful for my parents, Andy and Donna Tat. From driving everywhere to giving us advice, they have shaped me into the person I am today. My older brother, Nathan, led the way for my younger sister, Candise, and me.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
In my spare time, I enjoy being with my friends and family. Having started on the piano when I was 5 years old, I still play to this day.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My siblings and I love learning, so while attending school in Pearland and Friendswood ISDs, my brother and I ended up going to class every day.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My ultimate goal is to ensure that each of us live our happiest and healthiest lives. Therefore, I hope to further this aim by expanding my current abilities and exploring other fields related to human health. As I would not be here today without my family’s, mentors’ and community's generosity, I aim to give back to the next generation as well through teaching and mentoring.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
To be honest, I still imagine myself working in public health and the biomedical sciences. Perhaps I would incorporate more of my other interests into my job!
