Tracy Tang

Age: 32
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Third-year medical student
Place of business: The University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy School of Medicine
Education: I have a Bachelor of Science in biology with departmental honors from University of California Los Angeles and a Master of Art in occupational therapy from University of Southern California. I worked as an occupational therapist in industrial rehabilitation, adult rehabilitation and pediatric settings before I decided to pursue medical school. Currently, I'm working on my medical degree from the John Sealy School of Medicine at The University of Texas Medical Branch. I'll be taking a gap year between my third and fourth year of medical school to pursue a Master of Business Administration.
Family: Family means everything to me. My father was a major in the South Vietnamese government, and with the fall of Saigon, he was thrown in a prison camp for 15 years. Shortly after he was released, he married my mother. My family and I were granted asylum and came to the U.S. as refugees when I was 2. My parents lost everything they once knew and had. My father worked as a custodian, and my mother, who used to be a teacher and lawyer in Vietnam, worked as an aesthetician. We lived in a storage house that flooded whenever it rained, and then we moved into a garage that wasn't insulated. My parents sacrificed everything for me to have a better life. They always encouraged me to pursue higher education and go after my dreams. When I told my parents I was considering leaving my career to pursue medical school, they were both incredibly supportive and 100 percent on board, even though that meant that I would be living in Texas while they are still in California. My mom is my inspiration and role model. She is the glue that holds our family together. My mom overcame cancer twice, once when I was 9 and again when I was 17. Despite these challenges, she has remained strong and rooted in her faith. She taught me to never lose hope and continue pushing forward even in the face of adversity. She has shown me how to be kind, nonjudgmental and strong.
My father is my favorite person in the world. I remember when I was 4, I fell on the cement trying to mimic him doing push-ups, and he yelled at the cement and told me to try again. He is just a hilarious and charming person, and he loves my mom and me so much. He has always made me feel like I could do anything I wanted to, and I attribute my ambition to my father's encouragement. My father has taught me the importance of gratitude and knowing that what I have is enough. Despite losing everything after the war, my father has never once complained about not having material possessions. Instead, he reminds me that independence and the freedom to pursue your dreams are priceless.
Professional responsibilities: Well, right now, I'm a medical student, so my main responsibility is to study medicine! It sounds simple enough, but trust me, after being away from school for some time, I had to learn how to study again. I'm an upcoming third year, so I'll get to do rotations this year and really delve into the clinical and patient-centered side of medicine, which I'm looking forward to. Another passion of mine is humanities in medicine, and I've designed a Humanities in Medicine Lecture Series to make humanities more accessible for medical students. I, along with my wonderful team, organized events exploring art, music and poetry in medicine. Students also attended talks on ethics and Oslerian principles in medicine. If students met these requirements, they received a pin and certificate of completion to distinguish their interest in humanities. We had a very successful inaugural series with over 100 participants! I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with such a great team.
I am also the student representative from the School of Medicine for the Innovation & Entrepreneurship Office at UTMB. We support students in their entrepreneurial pursuits and encourage innovative solutions to real-world problems. This has been one of my favorite activities in medical school!
Accomplishments/honors: I am an Osler Student Scholar and was one of two selected from my class. Osler Student Scholars show compassion toward others and promote Oslerian ideals of humanistic medicine and professionalism. We are encouraged to make a difference in the community and receive funding for our projects. I am the recipient of the Carol and Michael Malloy Osler Societies Scholarship, which supports a student in promoting humanities in medicine. I've worked closely with Dr. Malloy to create the Humanities in Medicine Lecture Series. I am a National Medical Fellowships Scholar in the Johnson and Johnson Alliance for Inclusion in Medicine (JJAIM) Program. I was one of 20 students selected from across the country for this opportunity. This is a three-year service-learning program that helps scholars gain skills in research, pharmaceutical medicine and leadership, so they can return to their communities equipped with skills to address health disparities. I have learned so much from this program about the systemic and structural factors that influence health equity in under-resourced communities.
I'm proud of the accomplishments and honors throughout the years, but I think these achievements don't capture the full picture. I have been rejected from plenty of things I've applied for, and I've failed more times than I can count. I've been lost, confused and unsure of my direction at times. But, my biggest accomplishment in all of this is developing the ability to persist, adapt a growth mindset, and get up and push forward no matter how tough things are, always.
Community involvement: I participated in the Vision Galveston Hackathon in 2021. My team and I chose to tackle the challenge of diabetes in Galveston. Our proposed project, Village @ Mile Zero, was to create a digital application to empower and connect the diabetic community in Galveston with resources and a support system. We suggested partnering with community partners and making resources more accessible. Our team won the second-place prize of $2,500. We continued to seek funding and received an additional grant of 5,000 in support of our project. As a part of my JJAIM program, I am designing a research project with my mentor that explores the social determinants of health and health inequities in the Galveston community.
I am also working with a few fellow medical students to create an English to Vietnamese and Chinese translation of the most common medical terms. We hope to be able to share this resource with community clinics in the area.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I worked as an occupational therapist before going back to medical school, and while I loved OT, I felt like I wanted a deeper understanding of pathophysiology and why things work the way they do. Medicine fulfills that desire. I also come from an under-resourced area and saw that my community faced steep inequities when accessing health care. This inspired me to go into medicine, so I can help my family and community navigate these barriers. I'm grateful to be at The University of Texas Medical Branch John Sealy School of Medicine. I've loved it here.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
My mom tells me when I was around 6 I came home after a field trip and announced I wanted to be a bus driver because our bus driver was a nice, friendly lady. A while after that, I went on a plane and changed my career aspirations to becoming a flight attendant because I thought it was so cool they got to travel and fly all day! Unfortunately, none of those dreams came to fruition. I guess the underlying theme is that I like adventure and exploring different places.
What was your first job?
When I was 9, my neighbor and I started a jewelry "business." We would make bracelets and rings from twigs from a tree and glue them together with Play-Doh. We sold the rings for a nickel and bracelets for a dime. Unfortunately, our customers kept coming back for repairs because their jewelry would fall apart, so we didn’t have much of a profit margin and had to shut down our "business" soon after. In high school, I worked at a medical office and helped with insurance claims, so that was my first real job.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Always negotiate. But, remember that negotiating isn’t about winning or losing; it’s about building a relationship and working together to find a solution that works for both parties. The word “negotiate” is used in a broader sense here — it can mean to advocate for yourself or go after something you want. This advice has helped me many times when I'm requesting something because it makes me think about the perspective of the person I’m working with and what they might need. There’s a lot of value to gain in putting the relationship first.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Medicine is fascinating, and every day, I’m amazed by the complexity of our bodies and how all our organ systems function together. I love learning, and in medicine, you’re constantly absorbing new information and challenging your mind. My favorite aspect, though, is being able to use this knowledge to make an impact at both an individual patient and population level.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Everyone is on their own unique journey, and it’s okay if you’re not doing the same thing as everyone else. You’re exactly where you should be. Things will work themselves out if you keep putting one foot in front of the other. I used to be someone who wanted to fit everything into a timeline, but I’ve learned to embrace my own unique journey and appreciate the gems that I’ve gleaned along the way. You wouldn’t be who you are without the experiences that you’ve had, so be confident in yourself and what you bring to the table.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I’ve been blessed to cross paths with many mentors who’ve helped me along the way! Lucy Chou recognized my potential at 16; Armando Guerra taught me how to find value in every situation; Father Peter and Ann Owens-Moore equipped me with tools to navigate life; Dr. Samia Rafeedie is my OT inspiration; Dr. Susan Ponce welcomed me to Texas; Dr. Michael Malloy took a chance on me; and Dr. Dan Jupiter pushes me to stay true to myself. However, my greatest mentors are my parents, who’ve supported me every step of the way. Without their sacrifices, I wouldn’t be here.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My fiancé has been a huge source of support during medical school, so when I’m free, I love spending time with him. We enjoy exploring new places and immersing ourselves in different cultures. I also like spending time with friends and will fly to California whenever I can to see my parents. My mom’s cooking is the best — I’m not biased. If I’m in Houston, you can probably find me at a Black Swan Yoga Studio. I’ve made great friends there! When I’m in Galveston, one of my favorite activities is to get tacos and eat them by the beach.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
In my first year of living in Texas, I moved 10-plus times, hopping from Airbnb to Airbnb throughout Houston. Everything I had fit into my car. I bought a desk about nine months in because I needed a space to study for the MCAT. Then, at one year, I finally signed a lease and bought a bed (#adulting). My partner makes fun of me because we’ll be driving around Houston, and I’ll say, “Oh, I used to live/run/shop/do yoga here!” And he’ll reply, “You say that everywhere we go!”
How do you hope to grow in your career?
For me, growth is about remaining humble and curious — humble enough to recognize when you don’t know something and curious enough to ask questions and learn. I hope to always remember where I came from and remain passionate about what I’m doing throughout my career.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Occupational therapy is a big part of who I am, so I would happily be an OT and probably work in ergonomic consulting. The funny thing is before the pandemic, I made it to the fifth interview round with an ergonomic consulting company in California. Unfortunately, before I was officially hired, the world shut down, and they went on a hiring freeze. Because of this, I stayed in Texas and ended up applying to medical school instead. And here we are now. Life works in funny ways, doesn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.