Theresa Morris

Age: 35
City of residence: Bayou Vista
Current title: Rehabilitation hospital manager
Place of business: Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research at Texas A&M University at Galveston
Education: Bachelor of Science, Marine Biology, Texas A&M University at Galveston Master of Science, Marine Biology, Texas A&M University at Galveston
Family: My husband and two children serve as a powerful source of inspiration, motivation and connection in my life to my work as a sea turtle biologist. They are both a personal support system that allow me to excel in my work and reminders of the far-reaching impact our conservation efforts have on the world around us. My children inspire me to ensure that they have wild spaces and nature to grow up in. Sea turtles act as a keystone species in the environment, and without them, the ecosystem suffers. My family is the constant motivation to create engaging programs that offer opportunities to the public of all ages to care and consider how their actions can impact our critically endangered animals. Animal rescue can be incredibly hard work, physically, mentally and emotionally. The people we surround ourselves with make or break our success. Fortunately, our volunteers and students have become extended family. They provide camaraderie, support and shared experiences in pursuit of a common goal: sea turtle conservation. Their deep passion and commitment are essential to not only our success as a center, but to me personally as someone in a position who has the opportunity to lead. My entire family — my husband, my children, my volunteers and my team — all provide the support and encouragement essential for facing the challenges and joy in my work.
Professional responsibilities: The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research is the lead for sea turtle rescue, recovery, rehabilitation and research for the upper Texas coast, and I am fortunate to have a role that engages in every aspect of the center. I manage the day-to-day operations of our sea turtle rehabilitation hospital, which has cared for over 280 sea turtle patients since we opened our doors in December 2020. I work closely with the veterinarians of the Houston Zoo to create and administer care plans for our patients with the goal of releasing them back into the Gulf once recovered. When I was first hired, I had to turn an empty building into a functioning sea turtle hospital in less than three months. Fortunately, I have an amazing director, Dr. Christopher Marshall, and numerous volunteers who have assisted along the way. The rehabilitation hospital works closely with our sea turtle rescue and recovery team, which sends students and volunteers into the field to assist stranded sea turtles. I am responsible for recruiting and training students of Texas A&M University and managing a team of community volunteers in sea turtle husbandry, life support systems and research as well. Working with students has become one of my favorite parts of my job as I love seeing how students gain confidence after working here and are excited to pursue a career in marine biology and conservation. In addition to the many needs the rehabilitation hospital requires, such as animal care, plumbing, electrical work, volunteer and staff management, etc., I am also continuing to seek opportunities to expand our work, such as grant writing, business development, fundraising and fostering community partners and engagement. Every aspect of the center contributes to scientific research, and working with local, state and federal stakeholders has a significant impact on the success of our efforts. Developing and implementing community outreach programs has not only been a fulfilling part of my profession but has created a foundation of which we can build upon. Sharing the story of this critically endangered animal that calls Galveston home and inspiring others to learn and care is the most important responsibility I have as a sea turtle biologist.
Accomplishments/honors: I had the honor of receiving a Sea Turtle Conservation Hero award in 2022, as well as being part of a team that received a NOAA Award for our conservation and recovery efforts during the 2021 Winter Storm Uri freeze. My biggest accomplishment has been building the GCSTR sea turtle rehabilitation hospital, creating a phenomenal team of community volunteers and TAMUG students and treating hundreds of injured sea turtles since December 2020. With the guidance of my director, and the help of my family and many, many volunteers, and students, we have successfully retrofitted a wetland center into a functioning rehabilitation center for threatened and critically endangered sea turtles. For the past eight years, I have also managed the Sea Aggie Sea Turtle Patrol nesting program. This program utilizes over 300 volunteers each season for the upper Texas coast, and throughout my time as the coordinator, I have worked with over 1,500 volunteers. The nesting patrols survey Galveston, Bolivar and Follet's island beaches from April through July in search of our critically endangered nesting Kemp's ridley sea turtles and covers almost 20,000 miles each season. On top of the thousands of eggs we have recovered for protection in the past eight years, we have also rescued and recovered injured sea turtles, hundreds of injured birds. We have assisted with the rescue of other animals, such as dolphins, alligators, possums, skunks and other wildlife. We have assisted with drowning victims, ship wrecks, lost children and sunken cars. The beach is a wild habitat, and educating the community on both the dangers as well as the beauty and magic of the environment is crucial to inspiring society to help preserve the ecosystem for future generations.
Community involvement: As a conservationist, engaging the community is a priority for every aspect of my work. Without inspiring compassion for our environment and the critically endangered animals that thrive here in Galveston, there would be a significant set back in the recovery of the species. Over the past decade, I have worked to create educational programs that engaged elementary students up to our adult community members. These have been utilized in public outreach programs, as well as in the classroom setting throughout GISD. Last year, with a large number of green sea turtle patients in the hospital, my daughter inspired me to create a sea turtle garden program after she brought home a beautiful bag of fresh produce. In partnership with Honi Alexander, and Galveston's Own Farmers Market, the after-school gardening program with GISD and Texas Master Naturalist Maureen Nolan-Wilde, we were able to give students an opportunity to not only grow vegetables for themselves and their families, but for the sea turtle patients at the hospital, too. On top of this, the program has created an educational component to teach the students about sea turtles and encourage compassion for these animals from an early age. Our young people are the future stewards of the planet. During the many years I managed the sea turtle nest patrol program, I witnessed the enormous amounts of marine debris and anthropogenic destruction brought to our beaches. I created an event to not only clean the beaches before sea turtle nesting season, but to raise awareness of the time of year we can expect to share our coastal environment with sea turtles and nesting shorebirds, whose nesting seasons overlap. Partnering with American Bird Conservancy, Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, Splash Texas and the Texas Master Naturalists, NestFest has become an annual event. This last year, we recruited over 350 volunteers to participate in event that expanded the upper Texas coast and cleared over 2,350 pounds of debris from the nesting habitats. This summer, I will also be featured as a speaker in the Women in Coastal Science Series hosted by the Galveston Park Board. As a woman who works in a STEM profession, it is important to me to encourage other women to this field and empower them to get their hands dirty for science and conservation.
Why did you go into your particular field?
The field of marine biology is both immense and captivating. It encourages the investigation of numerous scientific inquiries, ranging from comprehending the behavior and physiology of marine creatures like sea turtles, to examining the consequences of climate change and other anthropogenic threats. As someone who has always been curious about the coastal environment, I pursued my interest by attending one of the best marine biology schools in the country, Texas A&M University at Galveston. My experiences there and after led me to acquire my position as the rehabilitation hospital manager for the Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I have always wanted to be a sea turtle biologist. When I was growing up, we had a bay house in Pirates Cove and my mom took me to the Galveston Sea Turtle Research Lab at NOAA a few times throughout my childhood. It is very easy to fall in love with these animals. Over the years, I studied everything I could about our backyard bay system, and after learning how sea turtles impact every aspect of ecological health, I knew that working to protect them would help protect the entire coastal system.
What was your first job?
My first job in this field was as a fisheries biologist for the NOAA Sea Turtle Lab where I volunteered as an undergraduate student before being offered a position. I was introduced to life support systems, water quality, animal husbandry, field studies and public interactions. Even after 15 years, I still use the skills I learned there. The experience of going from being a volunteer to the position I have now is something I do not take for granted. I love that I now have the opportunity to provide new marine biology students a similar beginning in their careers.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Always make sure water has somewhere to go before turning on the pump.” – Ben Higgins
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I absolutely love what I do. This position requires such a broad range of skills to meet the challenges that there are never two days alike. I can go from responding to an emergency situation with a sea turtle patient, to meeting our state or federal representatives on a conservation concern, to teaching elementary students about sea turtles and how the veggies they grow help us care for these animals — and all in one day. Additionally, I have the privilege of working with an incredible team of staff and volunteers who share the same passion as I do.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
A diversified skill set is more valuable than being an expert in one small facet of marine biology. I have needed more plumbing, electrical and mechanical knowledge than I ever would have imagined.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
There have been so many people throughout my life that I wish I could include here. I don’t think I can pick just one. From my mom who introduced me to marine life, to the teachers who helped me get started on my path, to the bosses who gave me a chance, to my life partner encouraging my every move, I have had the privilege of being surrounded by endless support and wisdom.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Animal rescue and rehab never stops, and while I don’t often leave work behind, we do live in a great spot for quick access to fun. Micah, our kids and I love to enjoy Galveston Bay. One of the best parts of raising them down here is watching them develop the same passion for our coastal ecosystem that I had growing up. We can usually be found at the beach or in the canal. I love beach combing, but I also love reading and exploring the world under a microscope. So really, how I relax depends on the weather.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
My husband, Micah, and I first met at A&M Galveston 17 years ago. He obtained a degree in maritime administration and currently works for a company that specializes in marine construction and dredging. It's always amusing to see people's reactions when they learn that we work in often conflicting industries.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, where I work, is the lead for sea turtle rescue, recovery, rehabilitation and research on the upper Texas coast. We currently operate our hospital in a temporary building on the TAMUG campus. My incredible director, Dr. Christopher Marshall, our team and I are fundraising for a larger hospital, public education and outreach center. We want the public to be able to see sea turtles up close, to learn about Galveston Bay, and to give more students the same opportunities I had as an undergraduate that led me to my dream career.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
There are many different methods to approach ocean advocacy and conservation and I am sure I would find one that fits. However, I don’t want to envision anything else. I feel completely fulfilled in my current role and seeing how incredibly vital this center is to sea turtle conservation. We absolutely have to continue what we are doing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.