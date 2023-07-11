Stephanie Mendoza

Age: 35
City of residence: La Marque
Current title: Principal
Place of business: Central Middle School, Galveston ISD
Education: I attended the University of Texas Permian Basin where I graduated with my bachelor's degree in English and a minor in psychology. I continued my education at The University of St. Thomas where I graduated with my master's degree in educational leadership. I am currently working to obtain my doctoral degree in education from Texas Tech University and anticipate graduating in December 2023.
Family: I am married with two children. They are my world and keep me grounded.
Professional responsibilities: As principal, I serve the teachers, parents and, most importantly, the students of Galveston. This year I was charged with leading the middle school realignment for the seventh and eighth grade campus, Central. The realignment meant developing processes and procedures to fit the needs of students and staff while ensuring their academic success. I added additional opportunities, courses and extracurricular activities to meet the interest of the whole student body, including soccer, cross country, student council and high school credit courses for eighth grade to align with high school pathways.
Accomplishments/honors: Principal and superintendent certifications In education, I count the numerous lives I have impacted as accomplishments. While teaching being able to help students understand a concept and give them a more confidence. As an administrator, I have been able to help push students and focus on their future after school. There is no bigger accomplishment than running into a student after they have graduated and the student thanking you for all your help even when I didn't feel I helped as much as the student gave me credit for. Additionally, being able to give students inspiration to go for their dreams. Students do not know what life has in store, but they need someone to tell them they can accomplish anything they put their minds to. I have one formal award that a student nominated me for impactful teacher. The honor I have is being able to impact students in a positive manner and leave that forever mark in their hearts.
Community involvement: As a leader, I have strived to create community partners for the campus. This year, we had several adjustments and created courses to meet the needs of the student and bring in the community with Investigating Careers.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I wanted to make an impact and loved the idea of helping mold future generations. Once I became a teacher, I knew education was my passion and where I was destined to be. I continued expanding my learning and perfecting my craft with each year.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I always knew I wanted to work with kids and be a teacher. I loved learning something and helping others who were struggling. I geared my focus on teaching even taking the BESTT (Bridging the Educational Scene for Teachers of Tomorrow) course at Ball High.
What was your first job?
I worked on the Strand at Yaga’s clothing store.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
One of the best pieces of advice I received was from one of my professors. She said, “You will have lots of things occur in life. You cannot worry yourself with things you cannot control. Focus on your impact.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part about my job is seeing and celebrating all the accomplishments the students achieve and the obstacles they overcome. It’s the best feeling in the world when a student says thank you for always pushing me or thank you for not giving up on me. There is nothing more rewarding than having a positive impact on another person’s life.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I knew all the engaging activities to help students learn that I know by heart now. As a first year teacher, it is information overload. I was always super jealous of those veteran teachers who could recite TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills) and activities quickly.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My grandmother was my greatest mentor. She always told me that an education will open lots of doors. She taught me that I am in charge of my own destiny and that hard work and dedication will speak volumes. She always believed in me and motivated me to reach for the stars.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
My true zen is exercising and running. There is something about challenging myself physically and mentally with accomplishing a new personal record that is relaxing and recharging, especially after a tough day.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I don’t like coffee.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I am a lifelong learner and find every opportunity to continue growing. I recently earned my superintendent certification and am currently expanding my knowledge obtaining my doctoral degree. I hope to continue growing as new techniques and methods come out to enhance students’ learning.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I couldn’t imagine doing anything else other than education. If I had to pick a different path, it might have been a lawyer.
