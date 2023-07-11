Shelby Gonzales

Age: 28
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Associate architectural designer
Place of business: Easterwood Architects Studio
Education: Texas City High School, class of 2013, top 2 percent of graduating class; University of Texas San Antonio, class of 2017, B.S. Architecture; studied abroad at University of Urbino, fall 2016; participated in UTSA Galveston Field School with Galveston Historical Society
Family: I'm a proud sixth generation BOI (Born on the Island). My parents are small-business owners and run a tackle shop in La Marque. After graduating from UTSA, I moved back to Galveston to take care of my terminally ill grandmother with whom I had a very close relationship. In 2019, I purchased my grandparents’ old house in Galveston, which has been owned by family since the 1960s. After the purchase, I did a yearlong remodel and now that is where I reside. I recently adopted a puppy named Roscoe from an Bayou Animal Services & Adoption Center.
Professional responsibilities: Due to the eclectic nature of Galveston, every project has its own dynamic and scope of work. My firm does a wide variety of projects, including commercial, residential, public and historical renovations. Developing an architectural proposal for a new beach house is very different from the rehabilitation of a building in downtown Galveston. Usually once I am assigned to a project I oversee all aspects relating to the architectural design until construction completion. The following is a high-level outline of the process:
• Research history, programs, designs, codes to learn constraints of a specific site.
• Develop and present multiple conceptual plans per project based on knowledge of applicable architectural design, construction detailing, zoning/building codes and building materials.
• Integrate client feedback into design to move toward a final schematic plan.
• Produce a fully annotated set of construction documents in Revit, a 3D modeling software that is commonly used by architects.
• Assist in preparation and coordination of materials and products for project specifications.
• Represent clients in any external approval process needed. Some examples include but are not limited to Texas General Land Office beachfront, City of Galveston landmark, city permitting, homeowners associations.
• Collaborate with engineers and specialized designers.
• Ensure structure is being built as designed and that our and our clients' standard of quality is maintained by frequently monitoring the construction site for the relevant project.
• Maintains company website and social media presence with photographs of finished projects.
Accomplishments/honors: Below are some projects that I have worked on in Galveston County:
• Galveston Island Brewing Addition (featured in 2022 edition of Galveston Monthly)
• 1314 24th St. (featured in the May 2023 edition of Coast Monthly and the 2022 Galveston Historic Homes Tour)
• Mills Shirley Office Remodel
• Chemic Engineering office remodel
• Barbin Lofts Remodel Colonel Bubbies Rehabilitation
• 523 10th St. — 1874 Robert and Ellen Hughes House (featured in 2022 Galveston Historic Homes Tour)
• 1318 24th St. — 1896 Oscar and Mary Walker House (featured in 2022 Galveston Historic Homes Tour)
• 3503 Ave. P — 1888 Dr. Frederick and Adelaide Fisher House (featured in 2021 Galveston Historic Homes Tour)
• Emily's Design Center (firm awarded City of Galveston Planning Commission Redevelopment Award).
In high school, I received an overwhelming amount of support for funding with my education from the community, including Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Texas City Rotary, The Galveston County Daily News, Texas City ISD Foundation for the Future, Texas City Lodge No. 1118 A.F. & A.M., Front Door Social and Charity Club, and Zeta Phi Beta Sorority. Without them, I'd be in student debt and would not have been able to purchase my home on the island.
Community involvement:
• Board member of the City of Galveston Building Board of Adjustment and appeals, 2022-present
• Coastal Conservation Association, 2013-present
• 2022 GHF Homes Tour volunteer – tour guide
• Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Alumni Association, 2017-present
• Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship judge, 2020-present
• Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Scholarship mentor – During and post-COVID, I was able to mentor several college students studying architecture and construction. I offered the students support with biweekly ZOOM calls. They could reach out anytime for homework help, and I offered them tours of my projects’ construction sites on the island. I was even able to offer one of them a summer internship with my firm.
Why did you go into your particular field?
One day when I was in high school, I saw a display of architectural models of beach houses. I thought they were so cool, so I signed up for the class as an elective. When I joined, I was fortunate to have one of those dedicated teachers who really makes an impact on your life. Mrs. Lindsay Owens was and still is so supportive, and she genuinely is devoted to mentoring students. I know I am one of many students whose life she impacted.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
At a young age I wanted to be a ballerina. I was in dance classes on the island, and I loved the Mary Kate & Ashley Ballet VHS.
What was your first job?
My first job was working in my parents’ tackle shop, Serious Tackle. They opened it the year I was born. It started as a small room off the back of our house. I was always running around playing with the soft plastic lures and dusting shelves. When I was in high school, my sister and I started working there more seriously in the summers. Probably every member of my family has worked there at some point.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Architecture and construction are male-dominated fields, and I was lucky enough to have a friend in college who had already worked in the industry for several years. She was always providing wonderful advice, but probably what stuck with me most was don’t pretend to always know the answer. We always hear “fake it till you make it,” but sometimes it’s more efficient to just say, “I’m not sure,” and educate yourself to come to the answer.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love the wide variety of projects that I get to work on. Many of my college peers work in a niche firm that caters to something specific, such as style or building type. I get to work on a wide range of designs from commercial offices to historic homes to contemporary beach houses.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
College was difficult for me, the first two years especially. I was different from the majority of my peers and would be teased for things as simple as wearing bright colors, even by professors. I learned that architecture could be a very pretentious career. I wish I could have looked past mine and others’ doubts and realize my talent and passion. The insecurities of not fitting in stunted my education.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My boss, Brax Easterwood, is my greatest mentor. Without him, I wouldn’t be where I am today. In and after college, I was seriously doubting my passion for the profession, but I figured just apply for a job and see how it goes. Since then, I’ve never dreaded a day of work. He’s taught me everything, so much more than I learned in school. He answers my many questions every day, and we collaborate well.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I am off, I love being outside. Whether walking on the beach with my boyfriend and rescue puppy, Roscoe, or gardening. Lately, I’ve been fortunate enough to travel.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don’t know that I purchased my grandparents’ house on the island at the age of 24. The house has always had a special place in my heart, I spent many weekends there growing up. I remodeled it and have been living in it since. They purchased it in the late 1960s, and I am only the third owner.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to advance my career at Easterwood Architects Studio. Due to our diversity in design and projects, there is always so much to learn. I plan on obtaining my project management certification. With this, I hope to be able manage larger, community-driven projects.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I wasn’t in architecture, I would love to own a vintage clothing boutique. My mom and grandma instilled a love of thrift shopping in me at a young age. I love finding a unique piece and keeping it out of a landfill.
