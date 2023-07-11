Sarah Beth Roberts

Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Registrar
Place of business: Galveston Island Swim Team
Education: Bachelor of Arts, Whitman College; Master of Fine Art, Harvard University
Family: I've been happily married for 10 years. I am a mother to four young sons and am expecting a fifth.
Professional responsibilities: Manage all registration for a team of 125 swimmers, manage and maintain all payment and fees, update class lists, facilitate try outs, communicate with all interested families, maintain the team's affiliation with USA Swimming, act as primary contact for the team's bank, implement procedures for efficient intake of new swimmers and act as liaison between parents and coach to the board.
Accomplishments/honors: Because I am fluent in Spanish, Galveston Island Swim Team is able to accommodate more families, ultimately teaching more children the lifelong skill of swimming. Since I have been in this position as registrar, our program has grown from 30 to 130 swimmers and we have reached more than 100 low-income students. I performed the lead role of Corie in the East End Theatre Company's performance of “Barefoot in the Park.” I received my EMT and worked as a dispatcher, senior guard and junior lifeguard instructor for Galveston Island Beach Patrol for seven years. Elected and served as president to the Galveston Children's Museum.
Community involvement: I was a member of the Galveston County Junior League for seven years. I served on East End Preschool's board for three years, and I was on the Galveston Children's Museum board for seven years. During this time, I held the position of president. I also volunteer for the Galveston Performing Arts Co-op and I am an active member of St. Paul's Methodist Church.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I enjoy creating an environment where children can develop unselfconsciously and freely.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A mother.
What was your first job?
The Sunflower Bakery, 1999.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Make the most of your finite time on this lovely planet.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I like the partnership that my husband and I build, continuing to make our lives more efficient and fun for ourselves and our five children.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
The value of time management and keeping a simple schedule.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Like magic, my grandparents always say the exact things I need to hear.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I eat candy and scroll on Zillow.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I once got run over by a Nissan Titan in Austin.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
When my children get older, I’d like to go to medical school.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I miss working for beach patrol. There was a lot of camaraderie among the guards and I loved being outside all day.
