Rawan Harirah

Age: 30
City of residence: League City
Current title: Business manager
Place of business: The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
Education: Master of Healthcare Administration Bachelor of Art Political Science with a minor in Public Administration Associate of Natural Sciences
Family: Father, Dr. Hassan Harirah, MD; mother, Dr. Sahar Donia, DVM; brother, Dr. Muhammad Harirah, MD; brother, Dr. Omar Harirah, MD; brother, Ali Harirah; brother, Marwan Harirah
Professional responsibilities: Creating visiting education opportunities for students and individuals to shadow, observe or receive educational credit at UTMB in clinical and research environments.
Accomplishments/honors: Board chair and president, Council on American-Islamic Relations, Houston Chapter (CAIR-Houston); UTMB Woman Trailblazer Award recipient, 2020
Community involvement: Council on American-Islamic Relations, Houston Chapter (CAIR-Houston); Junior League of Galveston County (JLGC); League City Volunteers in Police (VIP); League City Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association (LCPAAA)
Why did you go into your particular field?
During my time with the U.S. State Department Foreign Press Center in 2013, I experienced the start of the Ebola Crisis. I realized the strong need for individuals who could facilitate information between the community and health care experts. I felt that I served a role in bridging the gap in understanding, including those caused by cultural barriers. For this reason, I decided to pursue my master's degree in healthcare administration.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I had many interests. I wanted to be an astronaut, interior designer, paleontologist, and The Flash!
What was your first job?
My first job was a volunteer opportunity at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. I was placed as a patient transporter, guiding patients safely to their appointment location or hospital check-in. It set the pace for my interest in patient care and being an active contributor in an academic institution.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
As long as you are truthful and honest toward your work and others, you will not fear disappointment because your reputation will be known as dependable.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
It is a great honor to be involved in creating opportunities for talented and creative individuals to potentially become our community's future physicians, researchers, medical support staff, facility developers and business leaders.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
You must always meet others where they are at. Not everyone has the same level of understanding on a certain topic, nor the same life experiences as yourself. Reminding yourself to meet where others are allows everyone to reach the goal, together, steadily and accurately.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents. As I have gotten older, I am in awe of the fearlessness they have both exhibited, as first-generation Egyptian Americans, to build a life for my brothers and me. Their hard work and integrity taught me to be bold with my decisions, yet humble to accept advice.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I enjoy riding my bike around the neighborhood and helping around the yard with gardening.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I played softball from the age of 9 until I graduated high school.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to grow as a leader who continues to serve an important purpose and challenge myself to develop timely resources. I plan to do that by considering the input of those around me and continuing my volunteer work with the Junior League of Galveston County (JLGC) and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I imagine that I would have continued to pursue a role in the state and federal government, working to improve systems and support for all of us.
