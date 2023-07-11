Nicole Gabler

Age: 33
City of residence: Houston
Current title: Director of individual and foundation engagement
Place of business: Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana
Education: Texas A&M University, The Bush School of Government & Public Service, College Station
• Master in Public Service & Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management, May 2017
• Nonprofit Management Graduate Certificate emphasis in Fundraising & Philanthropy
• Nonprofit Management Graduate Certificate emphasis in Fiscal & Performance Management
• George and Barbara Bush Fellow
• Medal of Excellence and Dean's Leadership Certificate recipient; Texas A&M University Who's Who honoree Sam Houston State University, Huntsville
• Bachelor of Arts, Summa Cum Laude, May 2012
• Major in Mass Communication with emphasis in Print Journalism; Minor in Political Science
Family: Daughter of Steve and Sylvia Gabler; proud dog mom to Zula (picture the schnauzer from the Disney classic “Lady and the Tramp” but even more scruffy) and Belle, a trained bird dog
Professional responsibilities: I help nonprofits connect the dots between community need, stewardship activities and measurable outcomes that create impact. My grant expertise includes capital projects, operating expenses and community outreach programming. I currently I serve as the director of individual and foundation engagement at Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. I establish, cultivate and maintain relationships with donors and key stakeholders to advance three strategic objectives for the organization: (1) grow sustainable, predictable revenue for the mission; (2) increase the number of philanthropic donors and foundations who invest in our mission; and (3) cultivate a culture of philanthropy across the organization.
My professional responsibilities include continuing Make-A-Wish's mission of creating life-changing wishes for local Galveston County children with critical illnesses. Our children are between the ages of 2 1/2 and 18 and are battling a critical illness that is progressive, malignant or degenerative. I partner with Galveston County-based volunteers, donors and medical professionals to grant wishes countywide to children from Bacliff, Dickinson, La Marque, Santa Fe and Galveston. I work to grant more wishes in Galveston as each has the power to profoundly improve the health and well-being of our neighbors and overall community. Our wishes have included Katherine, age 8, who while battling a malignant neoplasm, wished to go to Galveston with her family. Katherine's face glowed when she was able to watch the fish swim by at Moody Gardens’ Aquarium Pyramid.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Junior League of Galveston County Member of the Year 2023: The Member of the Year Award is given to an individual that has gone above and beyond her placement. Quote from nominator, "She radiates happiness and kindness and handles all her responsibilities with grace and tenacity. She is an inspirational leader."
• Association of Healthcare Philanthropy 40 Under 40 Honoree 2021: AHP honors 40 young professionals annually who are shaping the future of the health care development industry. "These honorees are part of a select group of health care philanthropy who have demonstrated impressive career achievements, deep community involvement and the potential to be a leader in our profession for years to come," said Alice Ayres, AHP president and CEO.
• The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration Inspiration Honor Roll Honoree 2020: Honored alongside extraordinary individuals who demonstrated the traits of our 41st president — integrity, empathy, respect, optimism, conviction — in the face of opposition and belief in the power of the human spirit. Recognized as a person who led during the pandemic.
• Texas Children's Hospital "Caught You Caring" 2020: Recognition The Caught You Caring program at Texas Children's aims to promote and encourage excellent customer service to internal and external customers. The goal is to create a positive work environment that enhances the patient experience. I was recognized for excellent patient service while serving as a patient screener during COVID-19.
• Texas Children's Super Star Awardee in 2021: Each year, the program honors outstanding individuals who lead by example, make the biggest possible difference, ensure the best possible outcomes and uphold Texas Children's mission and Core Values. Selected as a recipient for outstanding work during the pandemic.
• Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Tours Committee: Recipient of the Jason Leal Heart Award
• President's Bronze Volunteer Service Award
• AFP Women's Impact Initiative Mentee 2022
• American Express Leadership Academy participant
• AmeriCorps-SWIFT Member of the Year
• AmeriCorps "Getting Things Done" Texas Governor's Award: The award shines a spotlight on AmeriCorps members and offers statewide recognition to the diverse ways that Texans give back with their time and talents. I was selected for my mentorship of junior high students at Title I schools, revival of a community garden and assistance to high school seniors applying for college student aid
• Third-place award for homemade sauerkraut at 2023 Schulenburg Sausagefest
• First-place showmanship for small show division at the CASI International Championship in Terlingua
Community involvement: I volunteer more than 200 service hours annually in the Galveston County community. I have a deep commitment to fulfilling a mission of promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving our community through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
My volunteer involvement impacted our community through the Junior League of Galveston County's Adopt-A-School programs at LA Morgan and Jimmy Hayley elementaries by providing school supplies, books and literary assistance; volunteer support through initiatives including the Walk to End Alzheimer's, The Bryan Museum Halloween Pop-Up, Paint the Mardi Gras Float with Catherine Stroud, and SMART Family Literacy events; and fundraising support for several Galveston nonprofit organizations.
In Alphabetical order:
• Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's Team Captain
• Alzheimer's Impact Movement Advocate
• Association of Donor Relations Professionals member
• Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Houston Chapter Board Member and Membership Committee: The Association of Fundraising Professional's Greater Houston Chapter (AFP-GHC), one of the top in the nation with the largest collection of fundraisers and non-profit leaders in the region. AFP-GHC advances ethical and effective fundraising by training over 2,500 individuals at all levels of their career in the art and science of fundraising. The Greater Houston Chapter is a national association 10 Star recipient — a designation earned by very few members of our national organization. It assures you that we are committed to ethical fundraising at the highest level.
• Bay Area A&M Club member
• Frances Hesselbein Leadership Fellow
• Girl Scout volunteer troop leader and lifetime member
• Grant Professionals Association member
• Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Tours Committee assistant captain: Recipient of the Jason Leal Heart Award
• Houston Young Professionals Against Alzheimer's
• Junior League of Galveston County member, 2021 Auction Chair, 2022 Vice President of Development, 2023 President-Elect
• Latin Women's Initiative
• Lions Club
• National Grant Management Association member
Why did you go into your particular field?
I was born and raised in public service. My Granny Gabler cooked the weekly meals for our local Lions and Rotary clubs for more than 20 years, and I was her special helper who carried plates to the table for the older members. My greatest joy was listening to the town's leaders plan service projects and discuss ways to better the community. These interactions built my foundation and love for community engagement and empowerment.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As I child, I wanted to be a librarian! I spent my summers and after-school hours shelving books and helping patrons at the local library. I was forever a bookworm and loved sneaking to a quiet corner and delving into topics ranging from World War II to poems by Maya Angelou. I enjoyed helping children discover the magical worlds of Middle Earth, Redwall and Narnia.
What was your first job?
My first job was at my hometown’s public library. I was a 14-year-old assistant to the librarian and spent my summers shelving books and helping patrons navigate our massive, pre-digital card catalog. The library taught me the importance of access. The internet was a rare commodity in rural Texas in the early 2000s, and we had the fastest connection in town.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Be kind. Always. You never know what someone else is going through. Be gentle. Have compassion. Default to empathy. If you can’t find any love in a situation, it’s a signal to be the love the situation desperately needs. As humans, kindness is a nutrient for the heart. Love is the purest expression of this kindness. When all else fails, sprinkle a little love on it.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part about my job at Make-A-Wish is the wish reveals! A wish is a carefully planned journey for a child with a critical illness and is tailored to a child’s unique needs and imagination. Wishes can include visiting the beach, deep-sea fishing charters, swimming with dolphins or having their rooms completely made over. Each wish is customized at the direction of each child. Seeing the joy on a child’s face when his or her wish comes true is completely life-changing!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
“Everybody’s winging it to some degree.” It’s easy to look at a confident person who's further along in their career and think they have it all figured out, but even your seemingly perfect coworkers make mistakes, pivot and push themselves to try unfamiliar things. It’s not easy to get over your own self-consciousness or self-doubt, and it certainly won’t happen overnight, but the more you remind yourself that nobody’s perfect (and you don’t have to be, either).
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentors in my life are powerful women including my mama, my grandmothers and leaders throughout my nonprofit career. My career has been shaped by leaders encouraging me to take bold leaps, learn new skills and never stop growing. I am grateful for strong women seeing my potential and offering personal guidance. My Junior League of Galveston County members also are incredible peers and mentors who strive to make long-lasting impacts on the island and mainland. Overall, my mentors taught me how to fish by not providing the fish.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I take long walks with my schnauzer (Lady and the Tramp-esque but scruffier) and yellow lab. On the weekends, I love competing in chili cook-offs in the showmanship category. I am a horrible cook, but I excel at decorating the cook-off site and finding unique themes and color schemes.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I make award-winning sauerkraut! My tasty jars of fermented cabbage place annually in cook-offs. I highly encourage everyone to try sauerkraut, each forkful of sauerkraut has trillions of tasty microbes that help fight diseases and improve gut health.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I would like to grow in my career as a thought leader in the donor relations field and become an innovative leader. I further aspire to serve as a mentor for fellow women in philanthropy. Empowered women empower women, so I endeavor to provide meaningful support to my peers.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would be a farmer! I would grow okra, raise honeybees and have a small herd of goats. I would invite the general public to visit and learn about agriculture and skills like canning, noodle making and growing vegetable gardens.
