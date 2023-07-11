Nick Gaido

Place of business: Gaido's Seafood Restaurant; Nick's Kitchen and Beach Bar
Education: Baylor University – Business Management; Culinary Institute of America of New York Culinary Degree
Family: Wife, Kateryna Gaido; children, James (9), Lillian (5) and William (1 month); mother and father, Mickey and Maria Gaido; siblings, Michael, Kimberly and Christian Gaido
Professional responsibilities: President of Gaido's Inc., Gaido's Seafood Restaurant, Nick's Kitchen and Beach Bar and Redfish Pool Bar
Accomplishments/honors: Opening of Nick's Kitchen and Beach Bar in 2013, opening of Redfish Pool Bar in 2013. Honor of running of family's restaurant, Gaido's Seafood, since January 2016. Gaido's continues to be honored nationally.
Community involvement: Friendswood Education Foundation director, Hometown Bank advisory director, Galveston Restaurant Association director, Galveston College culinary advisor, J.P Griffon Memorial Foundation director
Why did you go into your particular field?
Hospitality has been a passion of mine ever since I was a boy. I worked my first summer in 1998, when was 12 years old. From that summer on, the restaurant business has been extremely special for me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Having grown up in the restaurant industry, I suppose I always wanted to be a chef.
What was your first job?
I worked in our prep kitchen, peeling shrimp and taking out trash. I also washed dishes and assisted on the expo line.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Hard work pays off.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Interacting with our guests and employees. The people are what make this industry so enjoyable.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
An extremely long list for sure and still growing. I was 27 when we opened the pool bar and relaunched Nick's. To say I made a few mistakes would be an understatement.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My father. From the very beginning, he has been my guide throughout my entire learning process. Still to this day he keeps teaching me.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love spending time with my wife and three children.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I love to hunt and fish. During the offseason, when time permits, I love being on the water or in a duck blind with friends and family.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My goal is for Gaido's and Nick's to continue to be a destination for all diners across the country. I want to serve our employees, customers and community for this generation and the next generations to come.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I've been honored to be an advisory board member at Hometown Bank and have really enjoyed this industry and everything it entails.
