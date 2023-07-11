Age: 35
City of residence: Friendswood
Current title: Business development manager; owner/manager
Place of business: Float Freight; Mosquito and Pest Authority
Education: Friendswood High School; Texas A&M University at Galveston, Bachelor of Science, Maritime Administration; Clemson University, Master of Engineering, Industrial Engineering
Family: Wife, Megan, of 9 years; sons Cayden (16) and Easton (6); and daughter Sadie (4) along with our two adopted dogs, Lucy and Trey
Professional responsibilities: As the business development/project manager for Float Freight, my daily responsibilities include maintaining customer relationships, creating turn-key solutions for customers in the tug and barge logistics space, and improving our processes internally to ensure that our customers’ needs are met, while improving our bottom-line.
As the owner of Mosquito and Pest Authority, my overarching responsibility is ensuring that our company and its managers are equipped and prepared for delivering on the promises we make to our customers. I'm also involved with most of the marketing decisions, and learning/implementing new techniques and products to help keep our customers mosquito and pest free, every day!
Accomplishments/honors:
• Graduated Summa Cum Laude from Clemson University (Master of Engineering – Industrial Engineering)
• Innovation of the Year Award – Live-STROM Tug/Barge Camera Monitoring System (Bechtel Corp)
• Emerging Franchisee Award 2021 – Mosquito Authority
• Pace Setter Award 2022 – Mosquito Authority
Community involvement: As the president of the Christy's Wish Foundation, we have provided a $100,000 endowed scholarship to the education department at Texas A&M University, which is awarded to two students working toward their education degrees at TAMU each year. Additionally, our foundation provides scholarships to local high school seniors seeking to continue their studies in the field of education, and we provide Texas teachers with grants for their innovative classroom ideas.
Mosquito and Pest Authority has been an avid sponsor of multiple community events (youth fishing derby, private school fundraisers, youth sports sponsors, etc).
Why did you go into your particular field?
I grew up on the island, and I was an Aggie from a very young age, so I was able to combine my love of the water and a business degree from Texas A&M University at Galveston. On the mosquito control front, I've always wanted to be a business owner, and I can't stand mosquitoes, so it was a perfect fit!
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Baseball player, fighter pilot, veterinarian, astronaut, police officer, even a Jedi. Kind of all over the place!
What was your first job?
Veterinary technician for Campeche Cove Animal Hospital — Thank you, Dr. Cole!
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
"People can take everything away from you in this world … except what you know" — My Great Aunt
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love strategizing about logistical moves around the industry and moving large/complex cargoes. The more sophisticated the program, the more I enjoy coming up with the solution to make it work.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I wish I would have started my own business sooner!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I would say I have a collective set of mentors, from my family, my colleagues, bosses and even my employees. I've had a lot to learn from all of them, and I continue learning from them every day.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
We try to take a couple mini-vacations each year to Fredericksburg, spending time at our family bay house near Matagorda, and hunting. I've also recently started to take up golf!
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I'm a space nerd! Anything to do with astronomy, sign me up!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My goal is to continually gain knowledge, learn about new technologies and new ways of delivering whatever service I may be offering to my customer base. Additionally, I want to always strive to grow my network!
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Baseball coach!
