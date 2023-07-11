Nathan Tat

Age: 27
City of residence: League City
Current title: Science and space financial analyst
Place of business: KBR in NASA Johnson Space Center
Education: I am a proud Owl, having earned both my bachelor's and master's degrees from Rice University. Likewise, I am a local graduate from Friendswood High School – Go Mustangs!
Family: My parents, Andy and Donna Tat, have inspired me to soar higher with all of their sacrifices and love. Similarly, my younger sisters, Vivian and Candise Tat, always support me!
Professional responsibilities: As a financial analyst with KBR, I work on business operations for one of NASA Johnson Space Center’s contracts. This requires a passion for both space and business, which correlates closely with my background. Here, I collaborate alongside scientists and engineers working on our nation’s space program, and it is incredible to be a part of the Artemis Generation!
Previously, I have held a variety of roles ranging from health care to space. In fact, my first internship was here in Galveston after being selected for the UTMB High School Summer Research Program. Having the opportunity to work in a biomedical laboratory researching potential treatments for burn patients at Shriners Hospital while learning from amazing scientists galvanized me to pursue my dreams.
Accomplishments/honors: I am humbled and honored to have been selected for several accomplishments and awards. Recently, I was named as a 20 Under 35 honoree by Space and Satellite Professionals International (SSPI), an association of individuals and companies within the space industry.
In addition, I was a delegate for the North, Central America, and Caribbean (NCAC) Space Generation Workshop in conjunction with the Space Generation Advisory Council (SGAC). I have also received scholarships such as the Leo M. Acker Memorial Scholarship, Houston Spaceport Scholarship and HOOTS Scholarship while at Rice University. I also presented at Rice University’s School of Social Sciences Research Showcase and the Healthier Texas Summit.
Merging my passions for health care and business, I was an Enventure Fellow and one of 20 worldwide recipients of the HOSA Future Health Professionals Outstanding Alumnus Award. Likewise, I have represented Texas as our state champion in medical reading and placed in the top three globally at HOSA International Leadership Conference.
In representing the local area and Friendswood High School (FHS), I was a National Advanced Placement (AP) Scholar, National Merit Finalist, Texas History Fair Regional Medalist, and Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) Academic Scholar. I was deeply honored to receive Moody Scholarships. Most humbling was being elected as a FHS Class Favorite by my friends and peers.
On a more personal level, I completed my first 5K at Galveston County Health District’s Turkey Trot in Texas City!
Community involvement: Growing up in Galveston County, I am deeply grateful for the support of my incredible family, friends, teachers and mentors. Thus, some of my core values include community service, mentorship and giving back. I nurtured my enjoyment for community service while at FHS, where I welcomed incoming freshmen as a Link Crew Leader, tutored for Math and Science Club, promoted environmentalism via Recycling Club, volunteered as a National Honor Society (NHS) member and performed other acts of service.
Since then, I have continued to expand upon my community involvement. I provide advice as a College Leadership Workshop (CLW) leader. With the Step Ahead Program, I teach technology skills. I have also interpreted between physicians, medical providers and Spanish-speaking patients to expand access to health care.
Community service is a cornerstone to building a thriving society, and I am delighted to give back to my community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
With my interdisciplinary interests, I find it fascinating to bridge and meld different fields together. Ever since I was young, I was curious about the next frontier: space. My family and I often drove past the Johnson Space Center and its boundless herds of deer. Living in Galveston County, I can feel the sea breeze, hear the seagulls caw, and smell the salt water where I am based. I am thrilled to have commenced my career here and contribute to the economy of the area.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Growing up, I was excited about becoming a scientist! Therefore, I read on a wide variety of topics, ranging from dinosaurs to history. My parents would bring us to Rosenberg, Harris County and other regional libraries, and I would eagerly browse the shelves. As an avid reader, I borrowed non-fiction and fiction books and participated in summer reading adventures. This love for science motivated me to take STEM courses. My dedicated teachers tirelessly nurtured students’ interests, and I always walked into science classrooms ready to dive into subjects such as environmental science and physics.
What was your first job?
My first job was here on the island at The University of Texas Medical Branch! In this role, I worked in a biomedical laboratory that studied immunological responses as potential burn treatments. Being with amazing scientists and researchers who were willing to take me under their wings was a privilege, and my peers and I combined work with unique Galveston experiences. Some of my favorite memories include movie night with fellow UTMB students at the theater, riding on a boat to watch dolphins (my spirit animal!), wandering through The Strand, swimming at the campus pool and celebrating with lab lunches.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Follow your dreams!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Learning about and being involved in space! In third grade, I became fascinated with space and even presented about black holes to my class. When my family visited Space Center Houston, I was excited by all the space activities going on (and the playground and freeze-dried ice cream). My class even had a field trip to visit it. When I am with friends from outside the area, I bring them to the Space Center as well. It is fun exploring and seeing space artifacts and astronauts. Ad astra!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
It would have been fantastic to know about online courses! I am fortunate that my mentors introduced them to me.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My parents, Andy and Donna Tat, are incredible, and I am so grateful for them and all of my mentors. In particular, Ms. Joreen Lee and Ms. Amy Kennedy-Reynolds always inspire me! In turn, I believe in the power of mentorship and giving back to the community. Many thanks to all of my mentors who are so gracious with their time and advice! They lead by example, demonstrating that it is always possible to be kind.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love relaxing at the beach, playing the piano, swimming and exploring Galveston! Likewise, I enjoy visiting parks and being in the great outdoors. My family (sisters Vivian and Candise) and friends are an integral part of these experiences.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have a small collection of model ships and airplanes. Whenever I hear an airplane flying by, I often go outside to glimpse it majestically soaring overhead!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
As I am drawn to a variety of experiences, I am quite willing to explore! One of my characteristics is being ready to jump into different pathways and industries. It would be beneficial to see diverse industries, learn and integrate knowledge from each of them. In the future, I would be interested in launching and owning a business. Overall, I am very open to what the future may bring, whether it be in space, health care, business or elsewhere!
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
One possibility would be to run “The Nathan Tat Show!” It is an avenue for bringing joy and fun to others, encouraging audience members to learn with interactive activities! In addition, it would be cool to help others by sharing my knowledge of the Houston-Galveston area as a professional tour guide.
