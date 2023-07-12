Nathan Ashworth

Age: 40
City of residence: Texas City
Current title: Senior vice president of technology
Place of business: AMOCO Federal Credit Union
Education: 2017 Southwest CUNA Management School Honors Graduate
Family: I am blessed and thankful to have a family that supports and fuels my passions, both professionally and personally. My wife and two daughters, my parents and sister, and extended family and friends give me support, purpose and motivation necessary to push to the finish line when I need it most.
Professional responsibilities: I am responsible for oversight and strategy of technology objectives for AMOCO Federal Credit Union. While business continuity and service to our members are our first priority, we also have a responsibility to strategically grow our digital capabilities to provide next-generation technologies and services to our members, and in a safe and sound manner.
Accomplishments/honors: My proudest accomplishment professionally is having started my career at AMOCO as a part-time teller, and through dedication, focus and the coaching and support of our excellent management team, to have grown to a position of leadership and strategic ownership in the organization. I am proud to have the opportunity to provide the same support for growth that I received as I grew professionally and personally. I am also very proud to be a lifelong learner, participating in ongoing continued education. My most recent accomplishment is graduation from Southwest CUNA Management School with Honors.
Community involvement: I am happy to participate in community activities through my church and through financial services industry community projects and events. I am proud to participate in Credit Union Chapter events, AMOCO and Community partner events, and volunteering to support local arts through teaching music production and performance skills.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I honestly never saw a career in technology coming. I was fortunate enough to find myself on the teller team at AMOCO, and as needs of the organization progressed and provided opportunity to pursue additional challenges, I found that I had a passion and propensity toward technology application and management. I still find it just as interesting as when I first transitioned to a technology role. It's ever changing, always with a new challenge or something new to continue a lifelong journey to learn and grow.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
After the obvious choices of Batman or Superman, I went through a journey of thought on what I was meant to do. I wanted to be an astronaut, then doctor, then detective, then secret agent, then special operations military soldier. Finally, for many years I locked in on being a virologist or epidemiologist. I wanted to study the most deadly pathogens on Earth and have the humbling experience of holding them in my hand, in a vial and while wearing a containment suit of course.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a clean-up crew member for a home and commercial center building company. My second job was as a McDonald's team member. I learned a lot about service in that job, and very much treasure some of the lessons learned there.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I've ever received is tough to narrow, as I've been blessed to receive advice from many great mentors over the years. I cannot choose only one, so I'll give my top four. First, no matter how seemingly minor your task is, take pride in it as a reflection of your integrity. Second, do not let anyone try harder than you. Next, discomfort is a symptom of growth, so stay uncomfortable. Lastly, always always always treat people with kindness.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite thing about my job is our commitment to our members and communities. AMOCO is well known for its community support, but in common times, it's easy to feel like it's only a financial services technology job. However, when the unfortunate event or hardship arises in our community, it makes me immeasurably proud how we respond as an organization. While I would always much rather those hardships don't happen, I am grateful to be a part of an organization that is purposed to be a helping hand.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
I have never thought about this before, but looking back, there is so much that I didn't know about as I was getting started on my career journey. That remains true as a lifelong learner, but I don't believe I would change a thing. The only thing I would say I wish I knew is that I had a ton to learn and it would be that way forever. I felt like I would learn enough one day, but, thankfully, I will never be running out of opportunities to learn.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
This is an impossible question for me to answer with one, so a comprehensive list is in order. As a Christian believer, God is my first and most important mentor. My parents, my sister, my wife, my extended family, closest friends and my AMOCO leadership team all are critical participants. From personal support, guidance and the best of examples to focus and patience professionally, they've all contributed in my growth.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I don't relax much, but when I do it is usually time spent with my family, watching movies or shows, playing music usually by way of guitar, going to concerts or traveling.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
Most people don't know that I originally set out to start my college journey after high school and continue until completion of a Master of Business Administration, but took a break after finding a job I love here at AMOCO on which I wanted to focus my full attention for a while. Before I knew it and in what seems like the blink of an eye, 15 years had passed. I have gotten back to that journey and will continue until that original goal is achieved.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to continue to grow as a leader first and foremost and help others to progress in their growth journey on both professional and person levels. I also hope to continue to grow in purposed responsibility to carry the culture and impact of AMOCO to more communities and in service to more members.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't do what I am doing now, I would love to either own a coffee shop or work as a studio musician, or perhaps even an acoustic musician performing at my own coffee shop!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.