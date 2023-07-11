Michael Niebuhr

Age: 38
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Green Infrastructure Program coordinator
Place of business: Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service
Education: Bachelor of Science from Texas A&M University at Galveston in Marine Environmental Law & Policy
Family: Wife, Sara Niebuhr; sons, Spencer Bartlett, Ethan Auzston; grandson, Aedan Bartlett
Professional responsibilities: Oversees the extension office’s green infrastructure initiatives along the Texas Coast, working with local municipalities and stakeholders to incorporate green infrastructure practices into their city planning efforts.
Accomplishments/honors: My Oyster Shell Recycling program was awarded the Conservation Wrangler award from Texan by Nature while working for the Galveston Bay Foundation in 2019.
Community involvement: Vision Galveston Board of Directors, volunteer with Galveston's Own Farmers Market and La Izqueirda Surf & Music Festival and former assistant scoutmaster with Galveston's Troop 124
Why did you go into your particular field?
My love and passion for our coastal environment and natural resources has been obvious for most of my life. My current role gives me the opportunity to spread that passion and understanding to others all along the Texas coast.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As with many children, I think my "career" goals changed constantly, but one thing that never wavered was my desire to work for the benefit of the outdoors and to help the environment all around me.
What was your first job?
When I was about 8 or 9, I started my own neighborhood recycling business. At the time, learning in school about the benefits of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, I felt the drive to do my part to help eliminate waste, and I was happy to give my neighbors the opportunity to do their part as well.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
One of my favorite quotes of all time is by Baba Dioum: "In the end we will conserve only what we love, we will love only what we understand, and we will understand only what we are taught." I cannot expect others to love our natural world like I do if they haven't had the opportunity to learn why it is so important. And because of that, I have dedicated my professional life to helping educate others on the vital importance of our natural resources, in an effort to help conserve what we still have.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I enjoy the ability to work directly with different communities to try to help find new and unique ways of providing vital infrastructure for their local needs, while at the same time promoting a more resilient and environmentally beneficial way of doing things.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
No two career paths are the same, and you can't compare your progression with anyone else. Even failures can be vital lessons to future successes if you make sure you allow yourself the opportunity to learn every step of the way.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
One person I look up to more than even I realize sometimes is my older brother Chris. Everything he has done in life has been to get him exactly where he is and wants to be. He has never done things in the most traditional manner and was always willing to get out of his comfort zone to be successful, and I have thought about that any time I have faced a struggle in my life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love taking advantage of all the amazing things Galveston Island has to offer — whether it’s the farmers market, ArtWalk, music and food festivals, local fundraisers, volunteering or just bike riding along the seawall. If it’s an activity to do in Galveston, you will likely find me there.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I struggled to find my own path in my 20s and did not earn my college degree and begin work in my current career field until I was in my 30s. However, everything I have done leading up to this point has made me into what I believe is a very successful person. I think it’s important for others to know that everyone’s career takes a different path, and while the destination is never always certain, the trail to get there is just as crucial to one’s success.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
When green infrastructure becomes the norm in coastal planning here in Texas and residents not only see the immense and untapped potential of it, but actively enjoy those benefits on a regular basis, then I'll feel like my team and I have truly accomplished something special. Until then, I simply want to continue to learn from those around me and spread that knowledge to help my community and all Texans along the way.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
All of my professional career has been dedicated to the service of others. Whether is has been in the nonprofit sector or different state agencies, I cannot think of ever doing anything that is just for myself. I get a sense of pride when I know that the work I’ve done can help countless others and I can’t see that changing, no matter what field I were to work in. Or a professional mountain climber … that would be cool, too!
