Melonee Scurlock Townsend

Place of business: The San Luis Resort/Landry's Inc.
Education: Galveston College
Family: Three bonus children and two babies ages 22, 16, 13, 2 and 1.
Professional responsibilities: Responsible for bringing in revenue for our hotels.
Accomplishments/honors: The Rising Star award from TTA, 2021.
Community involvement: Beach cleanup in Galveston and church.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I love working with people and getting to build relationships. Hospitality has always come very natural to me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Chiropractor.
What was your first job?
Lifeguard.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Dress for the job you want not the job you have.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
That I get to see the beach every day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That it is OK to ask questions.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Michelle Beckwith professionally; she always tells you the truth and will help you with anything you need. When she gives you advice, you can take it to the bank. Personally, my granny. She has always pushed me in the right direction.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Hang out with my kids, run, read and go to church.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I have over 100 items in my Amazon cart.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I hope to one day be a wonderful leader and mentor.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
