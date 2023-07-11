Megan Cazares

Age: 38
City of residence: League City
Current title: Associate director of accreditation
Place of business: The University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: I received my Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) from College of the Mainland in 2010, followed by my Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) from UTMB in 2013, and my Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) from UT Arlington in 2021. I am currently enrolled in the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program at UT Arlington.
Family: I am married to Elias Cazares and we have three children; Diego, Keano and Alyvia. We have several spoiled animals, including our dogs, Zoey and Dax; cat, Windi; rabbit, Benny; and tortoise, Louis. My immediate family is rather small, but I married into a really large family, which I love! We often host family gatherings at our house, having sometimes close to 60 people. I love every minute of it and would not have it any other way. My family is to me like air is to lungs. They are my everything.
Professional responsibilities: In my role as the associate director of accreditation for the UTMB Health system, I am responsible for directing, implementing and maintaining Joint Commission and other accreditations and certifications to ensure continual organizational compliance with all applicable standards and readiness for announced and unannounced surveys. I work with all hospital and ambulatory leaders to ensure we are providing our patients care that meets all federal, state and regulatory requirements. I am responsible for coordinating educational efforts related to accreditation/regulation across the clinical enterprise as well as collaborating with intercampus subject matter experts to design, develop and deliver training and other educational needs. When we have a survey, I coordinate all responses to external accrediting and regulatory agency visits (scheduled and unannounced) by managing the process, staff involved and documenting and facilitating issue resolution and corrective action plans. I serve on several committees that work together to ensure we provide safe, quality and evidenced-based care, in safe facilities, to all of our patients. I also chair the Regulatory, Accreditation & External Reporting committee. Along with the quality team, I complete tracers and audits to evaluate our compliance and provide consultation regarding accreditation standards as needed.
Accomplishments/honors:
• Member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nurses – Delta Theta Chapter, 2021-present
• Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality, 2022-present
• Certification in Infection Control from the Certification Board of Infection Control and Epidemiology, 2017-2022
Community involvement: I believe that service is what life is truly about. It gives me a feeling of purpose, no matter how small or large. I feel I get my love for serving from watching my dad as a child. In 2008 when he passed away tragically, people came from all over to help us, complete strangers ensuring my sisters and I had everything we needed. I carry all of that with me every day.
I enjoy assisting organizations as needs arise. The Advocacy Center for Children of Galveston County is one that is close to my heart. I have planned and led two drives where we collected over $700 worth of gift cards, two TVs to be used at the center and 110 other items that were needed. Recently, I teamed up with Project Beloved to put together 75 beloved bags for the Houston Area Women's Center, with my sweet friend Ben.
I currently serve on the PTA board for Bauerschlag Elementary as the environmental chair. I have planned and led three recycle drives and Walk & Roll to school day events, in addition to assisting with many of the other functions the PTA puts on for our students and community. I never realized how much the PTA actually did until I became a part of it. It is so much more than just fundraising. They truly want to make every child's dream a reality and assist teachers as much as possible.
Prior to having my daughter, I volunteered as the camp nurse for Camp Janus, a camp for burn survivors, from 2011-15. I also served on the board for several years. The resiliency those campers showed will be something I never forget.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I wanted to change the world. Maybe I was a tad overly ambitious. I do feel that my ambition and desire to help others is what led me to where I am.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I dreamed of becoming a large animal veterinarian. From a young age, I imagined one day taking over a family friend’s practice (who is still currently in business, so I would have been waiting for a while). In my first animal science class in college, I felt like something was missing. I needed something more. I went home after that first year and told my parents I was changing my degree and wanted to pursue nursing. I think it came as a shock to them, but they supported me, and I never looked back.
What was your first job?
In high school, I worked at Sonic Drive-In. I was the absolute worst at roller skating and carrying a tray full of drinks.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Someone once told me to always stand for what is right, even if you are standing alone. It is not always easy, but it is something I live by and try to instill in my children.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I truly enjoy getting to interact with so many people, from all backgrounds of health care. Every team member plays an imperative role for us to provide our patients with high-quality and safe care that we consistently aim to give. Getting to be a part of that is something that motivates me every day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
That it is okay to fail. I would go back to the new graduate nurse working in a hectic pediatric burn intensive care unit and tell her that it will all work out, failures help you grow.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I have been blessed with great mentors! My nurse manager, Angel Martinez, showed me so much grace early in my career. He saw something in me that motivated me to do better. My former quality manager, Karen Encarnacion, played such a substantial role in growing my leadership skills. She saw my passion even before I did. I have also worked with an amazing group of nurse leaders at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s regional campuses. My father played a pivotal role in who I am. After his death in 2008, I made it my life’s mission to leave a legacy as he did.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love to spend time with my husband and our children. Even just a dinner outside together brings me so much joy. I thoroughly enjoy eating really good food with our friends while all of our kids run around. I occasionally enjoy yoga, meditating, baking and traveling when able. Sometimes I like to be surrounded by calmness, and, at other times, the constant sound of laughter is just what I need. On Sundays, I enjoy going to church and spending the afternoon with my Grandma. This time with her is so precious and something I look forward to every week.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I've had nine broken arms — four on my left, five on my right. Once, I broke them both at the same time.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
Constantly learning and growing as a leader is so important to me. I pray that I never lose my passion and show kindness in every interaction.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would bake every day.
