Maria San Andrés

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Assistant professor in pediatrics
Place of business: The University of Texas Medical Branch
Education: Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Science, Texas A&M University; medical doctorate, Texas A&M Health Science Center; pediatrics residency, UTMB
Family: Family is everything! I am lucky to have a loving husband and two beautiful BOIs (Born on the Island): Adelina who is 3 1/2 years old and Martín, who is 7 months old. We love to do fun things around Galveston, go to the beach and especially attend all the festivals. I also love my work family! We support each other and work together to provide excellent care to all the children of Galveston and their families.
Professional responsibilities: I am a pediatrician who takes care of newborns through 18-year-old teens by counseling about diseases, preventing diseases via vaccinations and helping heal during various illnesses. I love taking care of my patients and watching them grow up. It is a privilege to be a small part of their "family"! I love caring for my Spanish-speaking patients, whom I am able to further connect with based on language and culture. I love to boost morale of the clinic and the residents by doing fun activities at work and outside of work. Also, I enjoy teaching the art of pediatrics to medical students and residents. I am Continuity Clinic Director of our outpatient clinics, so I ensure that our residents are prepared and learn about outpatient pediatrics during their three-year residency program. I mentor eight to nine first-year medical students and one resident per year in order to guide them through their medical careers.
Accomplishments/honors: Named as Top Doc for Waiting Room Magazine in 2021 and 2022 2020 Early Career Pediatric Educator Award for Excellence in Resident Education Peer-nominated and selected, UTMB Department of Pediatrics, awarded for helping with resident education and helping boost morale of residents December 2019 and April 2023 — Employee of the Month, Primary Care Pavilion, chosen by other staff/nurses for being a great asset to the team, building great rapport with patients and helping to improve the morale of the clinic
Community involvement: I was the medical director of Pregnancy Help Center Galveston for three years. I am vice president for Childhood Cancer Connection Inc., which is an organization that supports children with cancer and blood disorders and their families. A main part of this is attending a week-long camp in the summer. I am lucky to be the camp physician for Rainbow Connection camp and can interact with the children in a fun and nonmedical environment. It is the best week of the year for them and for me! It was an honor to be part of the professional panel during the first Latino in Higher Education Summit, which is a program to assist high school students in the process of getting into higher education. Also, I enjoy being involved in community events in Galveston, especially for children, such as The Grand Kids Festival. In addition, I am president-elect of the Children's Coalition Learning Center, where my children attend.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I wanted to be a doctor since I was 6 years old when I witnessed my baby sister being born. Many years later, I knew I loved working with children and being able to help parents and cure sick children would be perfect for me. It is so rewarding to help guide them into becoming healthy successful adults.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
A doctor!
What was your first job?
Library assistant at the Medical Sciences Library at Texas A&M Health Science Center
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
Never give up! Si se puede! This encouraged me to be persistent, patient and determined to help reach my goals!
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love being a part of a child's life, advising them and watching them grow up. It is a joy to see them become successful young adults! It is a privilege to become a small part of their family!
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
When I started my career, I was not a parent and I have learned many valuable lessons since becoming a parent. Now, I can better relate to parents and their concerns and provide a unique perspective as a parent and a pediatrician.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Dr. J.T.L. McNew is a family medicine physician in College Station. He allowed me to shadow him in undergrad. Watching him with his patients, I knew I wanted to be a hard-working, caring, trustworthy and experienced physician just like him. All of his patients love, trust and admire him very much.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love spending time with my kids, hanging out at the beach, baking and taking pictures.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am an adrenaline junky! I love roller coasters, zip lining, white water rafting and many outdoor adventures. I have been skydiving once and hope to do it again!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I am excited to be able to see multiple generations of families and be their pediatrician. I also would like to continue teaching medical students and residents in order to mold them into great pediatricians. Also, I hope to become medical director of our clinics one day.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
I would not change it for anything! I will always be involved with children in some way!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.