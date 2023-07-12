Margie Arreola

Age: 37
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Director; teacher
Place of business: Galveston Island Swim Team; Satori School
Education: Galveston College and Walden University
Family: Family is everything! My single-mom life has been my life blessing! Yet, as my mother always says, “You never accomplish anything without God and the blessings he has given us along the way.”
Professional responsibilities: My professional responsibilities are to teach, coach and instruct young children lifelong values, skills and goals. I am responsible for all phases of the GIST swim program. I supervise all coaches, organize training programs for all levels and ages of swimmers. As an educator, I help guide children in their development, so they have the foundation to succeed in their future. Some duties include developing age-appropriate lesson plans for students with different abilities, teaching social skills through guided activities and assessing student projects.
Accomplishments/honors: My biggest accomplishment is raising my amazing daughter. I am also honored to have earned the title of both occupations. Having the ability to utilize my talent to help our future citizens has always been my passion.
Community involvement: Most of my community involvement stems from my positions as an educator and a leader of a nonprofit organization. I also volunteer to do all Walks of Life, Relay for Life, and my favorite is visiting Meridian Senior Living to help boost their morale.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I have a passion and desire to make a difference, to positively impact the lives of people, especially young children. As an educator, as well as the Galveston Island Swim Team program director, I believe this is a direct way to make an impact on those around me.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to be so many things! I pictured myself as a mom, a movie star, a famous singer, a doctor or nurse, a photographer, an Olympic gymnast and the list goes on! Yet, what stood out in my dreams more often was to become a teacher.
What was your first job?
I have always had more than one job. I babysat for friends, family and neighbors. At 15, I became a city pool lifeguard at the good ole Nessler Pool in Texas City, and I also worked at the bowling alley.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
My catechism teacher once told me to, “keep on trucking, just like Jesus did.”
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
Both of my job titles are highly rewarding. I thrive on knowing that I am making a positive impact on all whom I teach, whether it be in my classroom, pool or in our community. My passion is to give invaluable life lessons. All my students have a seemingly unlimited amount of love and appreciation. The bonds that are created between these wonderful individuals and I is what keeps me going and coming back each and every day.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
One thing I wish I learned sooner is that people pleasing only gets you so far. You have to fight for what is right in your heart and forget the rest!
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
I am blessed to have a team of mentors in my life, such as my parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends and colleagues; however, my brothers Jose Arreola and Will Arreola are my greatest mentors in my life. It just wouldn’t be possible without them.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
I love spending time with my family and friends. My amazing daughter, Julia, plays several sports, including club volleyball, so most likely I will be seen at some sporting event or game. I also enjoy a sunny day at the pool or the beach as well as other events our great Galveston Island has to offer.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
I am more of an introvert than what most people think. I truly appreciate my alone and quiet time.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
My goal is to never stop learning and to push myself to continue to make a positive impact on all of my present and future students.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
Definitely something in the medical field, such as a traveling nurse or doctor.
