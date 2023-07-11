Mandy Woodburn

Age: 36
City of residence: Iowa Colony
Current title: Public relations specialist
Place of business: La Marque Economic Development Corporation
Education: I have a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media/Mass Communication with a minor in Film from Texas State University. Before that, I attended the International School of the Americas High School in San Antonio.
Family: My family is what I live for. I have a wonderful husband whom I met back in 2015 while we were both working as photojournalists at the NBC/FOX station in San Antonio. We got married in 2019 and have three wonderful dogs together. I am extremely close with my two sisters and parents. We talk constantly and while they all live in San Antonio, I drive back a couple times a month to see them and my nieces and nephew. They are the strength and heart in my life, and I wouldn't be the person I am today without their support and encouragement.
Professional responsibilities: I plan and conduct programs designed to draw new businesses to La Marque and retain existing businesses under the direction of the EDC director. I plan and organize public information, media relations, social media, event management, graphic design and videos for the EDC. I produce, shoot and edit the business series Shine On La Marque, which features new and established businesses in La Marque. Our goal is to remind people to shop local and to make sure these businesses get the recognition they deserve and need. I also create the quarterly Inside La Marque magazine, which has grown from a few page issue to now 16 pages. A lot of time and effort goes into making this magazine, which features business highlights, city news and events, important information for the citizens in La Marque, city employee spotlights, a page dedicated to economic development and so much more. I created and manage the La Marque Economic Development Facebook page and give updates on small-business events, recognize businesses in La Marque, and city events, and get people to follow other businesses in La Marque. I manage the marketing and advertising budget for the EDC. I create ads every week to highlight different businesses for The Galveston County Daily News. I help with organizing and assisting the talent of Bayou Fest.
Accomplishments/honors: I completed Sales Tax training provided by Texas Economic Development Council. I was accepted to and currently attending the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Mainland Program. I received a certificate of training for Community Policing Defined. I am a member of the Texas Economic Development Council. I am a member of the Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers.
While in San Antonio, I was honored for my help in raising millions of dollars during the COVID shutdown for the San Antonio Zoo while employed as their marketing manager.
While working as a photojournalist, my work was nominated for a Texas Lone Star Emmy.
Community involvement: Volunteered for Parks and Recreation Board event Paint the Parks. Produced videos for the La Marque Public Library, Meals on Wheels, and the Resource & Crisis Center La Marque. Created ads for local businesses to help with hiring employees. Create Inside La Marque to keep La Marque citizens informed about events and information in La Marque. I volunteer with La Marque's Bayou Fest.
Why did you go into your particular field?
I've always had a deep love for films and visual media. The thrill of capturing important moments and raising awareness about social events has always inspired me to keep trying to perfect my craft. After working in broadcast journalism, I was given the opportunity to expand my marketing and public relations skills at San Antonio Zoo as their marketing manager. Blending my love for animals by spreading conservation awareness through visual storytelling was a dream. After relocating to Houston, I joined the Economic Development Corporation, where I can use my skills to promote the City of La Marque.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be many different things when I was a child. I remember playing the Game of Life with my two sisters and always hoping to get the artist career card. I was always coloring, painting or thinking of new imaginative games to play. When I was young, my parents noticed I wanted to take pictures and play with their video camera all the time. I would follow our dogs around the house and produce my own music videos. When I was in high school, they bought me my very own DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) camera and it all spurred from there.
What was your first job?
My first job was at a nickel arcade in San Antonio called Larzland. My dad would always take my sisters and me there on the weekends, and when I turned 15, my two friends and I got jobs as party room attendants, serving pizza and decorating for birthday parties.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I've ever received was from my mom in high school. I tried to be like everyone else to fit in. I wanted to be like the popular girls and follow the crowd. My mom told me to embrace being myself and being a kid as long as possible. You don't need "fake friends," and you don't need to be a lemming. I needed to be true to myself, and I'll build more genuine friendships from that. "Being different isn't a bad thing. It just means you're brave enough to be yourself." — Luna Lovegood
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
I love being creative, and being the public relations specialist for the La Marque Economic Development Corporation gives me that opportunity in ways I never had before. I love highlighting small businesses with our “Shine On” video series and creating our quarterly magazine, Inside La Marque. It allows me to try new things and step outside my comfort zone. I feel very accomplished after posting a new video or receiving the latest magazine in the mail. I can say I did that and be proud of it.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Something I would tell my younger self is not to procrastinate. I used to do that often, which would put unnecessary stress on me. It is better to get it out of the way and be done with whatever you need to do rather than putting it off last minute. Also, to embrace change. Things change daily, at work and at home, and I shouldn't be afraid of it. Find the positives in these changes and run with them, not away from them.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
Several people in my life have pointed me in the right direction. My family has always supported me, encouraging me to follow my dreams. My husband taught me to better myself even when I thought I couldn't. And my former boss at San Antonio Zoo, Hope Roth, vice president of communications. When I came from news, only knowing how to shoot for TV, she taught me the way of marketing and public relations. I can honestly say I wouldn't know what I know or be the person I am today if she wasn't in my life.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
Spending time with my husband makes me truly happy. I don't get to see him too much with our work schedules, so finding a new movie to watch on the weekends or grilling on our back porch is when I am really happy. Also, I love my dogs, so sitting on the couch watching my true crime documentaries with my three dogs is where I always want to be. I also love audiobooks, so just driving sometimes while listening to the newest Stephen King horror novel always puts me in a good mood.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
For many people, it's no surprise that I am a huge Harry Potter fan. But people don't know that I visit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Orlando several times a year. I consider that my happy place and go as much as possible. I also own a tiny business making door wreaths in the evenings and on weekends called Mandy's Wreath Boutique. I started about two years ago when my mom asked for a wreath for the fall season. I found I had a talent for it and began selling them. To date, I've made over 150 wreaths.
How do you hope to grow in your career?
I plan to grow in my career by learning new skills that benefit my role through courses and training. There is always something new to learn, and I want to better myself by learning as much as possible. My goal for any job is to be able to do it with my eyes closed, and through the next several years, I want to be the best at my job. I want to engage myself more by meeting new people in my field, gaining their knowledge and sharing mine.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't be in marketing, I would find something to do with helping dogs. I love all animals, but I have a special place in my heart for dogs. Whether it would be working at a shelter or rescue, as long as I am finding ways to give dogs a better life and giving as much love to them as possible, that would make me truly happy.
