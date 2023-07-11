Luis Santiago

Age: 39
City of residence: Galveston
Current title: Co-owner/managing director
Place of business: Maison de Campagne (MDC)
Education: Chemical engineering degree from University of Puerto Rico
Family: Married to my partner, Mitchell, since 2016 and proud parent of two fur babies: a 13-year-old Shih Tzu and an 8-year-old boxer
Professional responsibilities: As co-owner and managing director, my main responsibilities are the following:
• Developing and executing business strategies to achieve short and long-term goals.
• Developing and implementing business plans to improve company profitability.
• Maintaining positive and trust-based relations with business partners, clients and authorities.
• Overseeing the company's business operations and financial performance.
• Ensuring company policies and legal guidelines are clearly communicated.
• Building and enhancing the company's public profile at events, speaking engagements, etc.
• Planning and implementation of sales and marketing strategies, business development, project management and targeted market research for strategic growth tactics.
Accomplishments/honors: Top 100 Most Influential People in Real Estate Staging Industry 2023 2022 Top Industry Leader of the Year — Home Staging & Redesign Alliance
Community involvement: Becoming more involved with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce with our company and personally we're looking to get more involved with local community events and charities, particularly those focused on animal activism and the LGBTQ+ community.
Why did you go into your particular field?
Starting my own business was a drastic shift from my successful career as a chemical engineer. It began unexpectedly when a friend asked my husband, Mitchell, to stage homes for their flipping projects. Researching the concept, I realized it was our chance to excel. With Mitchell's talent and our shared love for real estate, we fused our passions into a home-staging business. I conducted thorough research and found a reputable certification program, which propelled us to register our business and commence marketing efforts. We've worked tirelessly since the beginning to make our dream of entrepreneurship a success.
As a child, what did you want to be when you grew up?
As a child, I wanted to study history and work in museums or art galleries. Unfortunately, I wasn't encouraged to pursue this and opted for a more reliable career. Though I understand the concerns, I often wonder how my life would've unfolded. Despite taking a different path, my childhood dream remains cherished. I still find ways to indulge in my passion, visiting museums, reading history books and volunteering. This experience taught me the importance of pursuing passions, and I strive to support others in following their unique paths to joy and fulfillment.
What was your first job?
My first job didn't come until after I graduated, as my parents were concerned that working during my studies would distract me. However, I did make a few attempts at jobs during college without their knowledge. One such attempt was working as a waiter at Chili's, but I soon realized it wasn't the right fit for me. Despite these early experiences, I believe that every attempt and exploration contributes to finding the right career path, and I am grateful for the lessons learned along the way.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
The best advice I ever received was to always stay true to myself. It's a simple yet powerful reminder to prioritize my own values, passions and beliefs in everything I do. This advice has guided me through various challenges and decisions, reminding me to trust my instincts, embrace my uniqueness, and not compromise on what truly matters to me. By staying true to myself, I have been able to find authenticity, fulfillment and genuine happiness in both personal and professional aspects of life.
What’s your favorite thing about your job?
My favorite part of my job is the freedom to make independent decisions regarding the path I want to pursue. I appreciate the autonomy to explore new ideas, strategies and solutions. Additionally, the opportunity to provide measurable value to our clients is incredibly rewarding. Knowing that my contributions have a tangible impact and positively affect their outcomes brings a deep sense of fulfillment and motivation.
What do you know now that you wish you knew when you first started your career?
Now, having gained experience in my career, there are several key insights I have acquired that were absent when I first began. Firstly, I have learned the significance of building strong relationships and networks. Collaborating with others, seeking mentorship and fostering connections has proven invaluable. Secondly, I understand the importance of continuous learning and personal growth. Embracing new knowledge and skills keeps me adaptable and ahead of the curve. Lastly, I have realized the value of work-life balance. Prioritizing self-care and maintaining boundaries enhances productivity and overall well-being. These lessons have shaped my perspective and contributed to my professional development.
Who do you consider to be your greatest mentor and why?
My greatest mentors have been my parents, who instilled in me the core value of hard work. Their unwavering dedication and work ethic have been a guiding force in my life. Additionally, meeting experienced business owners who generously shared their wisdom and lessons learned has made a significant impact. Learning from their experiences, challenges and successes has provided invaluable insights and shaped my professional growth. The combination of my parents' teachings and the guidance from seasoned entrepreneurs has played a pivotal role in my journey, equipping me with the knowledge and inspiration to navigate the business world with confidence.
When you’re not at work, what do you do to relax?
When I'm not working, I find solace and joy in diving into magical worlds or exploring the lives of historical figures through books. It's an extension of my childhood dreams and my love for history. Reading allows me to relax and escape into captivating narratives, immersing myself in imaginative realms or delving into the fascinating lives of real people. Whether it's losing myself in a fantasy novel or gaining knowledge from a historical biography, the experience of getting lost in a book is a cherished pastime that rejuvenates me and provides a much-needed break from the demands of everyday life.
What is something about you that most people don’t know?
While most people see me as incredibly patient and nice, there's a hidden side to me that might surprise them: I have a spicy personality! Yes, underneath that calm exterior, there's a hint of fire. Just like adding a dash of spice to a dish, my temper can flare up when pushed beyond its limits. But hey, we all have our moments, right? It's a reminder that even the nicest people can have their passionate side. So, next time you see me, remember to handle with care, because this friendly demeanor comes with a touch of heat!
How do you hope to grow in your career?
In owning my business, I have ambitious aspirations for growth and diversification. My goal is to expand the reach of my business and explore new avenues for development. I envision creating a thriving and dynamic enterprise that offers a range of innovative products or services. Embracing new opportunities, adapting to market trends and nurturing a talented team all are part of my plan. By continuously learning, evolving and being open to new possibilities, I aim to create a business that not only thrives but also positively impacts the lives of customers and employees alike.
If you couldn’t do what you’re doing now, what would you be doing?
If I couldn't do what I do now, it's a challenging question because I genuinely love my current work. In the past, when I held corporate positions, I never felt truly satisfied. However, armed with the knowledge of my current passion, I would strive to find another creative outlet. Perhaps I would explore writing, photography or even delve into entrepreneurial ventures in a different field. The key would be to pursue something that allows me to express my creativity and make a meaningful impact. My drive for fulfillment and creativity would lead me to explore new and exciting opportunities.
